'Nagaland Is Slowly Turning Into Japan': Stunning Cosplayers Bring Anime Universe To Life At Cosfest 2026 In Kohima; Visuals Inside |

Anime lovers, gamers and cosplay enthusiasts gathered in large numbers as Nagaland Cosfest 2026 transformed Kohima into a vibrant celebration of Japanese pop culture. Held on July 25 and 26 at The Heritage, Kohima, the two-day festival witnessed participants arriving in intricately crafted costumes inspired by iconic anime, manga, video game and pop culture characters, making it one of the most visually striking fan events in the country.

Organised by Nagaland Anime Junkies (NAJ), the 12th edition of the annual festival once again showcased the growing popularity of anime and cosplay culture in Northeast India. From elaborate handcrafted armour and detailed wigs to cinematic makeup and character-perfect performances, cosplayers impressed visitors with their creativity, craftsmanship and dedication.

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Beyond the eye-catching costumes, the festival offered an immersive experience for fans. Visitors explored anime merchandise stalls, enjoyed live music performances, sampled food from various vendors and participated in esports tournaments, creating an energetic atmosphere throughout the venue.

One of the biggest attractions of the event was the highly anticipated cosplay championship, where contestants competed in front of judges for top honours and cash prizes of up to ₹30,000. Participants were evaluated not only on costume accuracy but also on stage presence, performance and character portrayal, adding excitement to the competition.

Since its inception in 2013, NAJ Cosfest has steadily evolved into one of the largest anime and cosplay festivals in Northeast India, drawing fans from Nagaland as well as neighbouring states. Over the years, the event has become an important platform for artists, cosplayers and anime enthusiasts to showcase their talent while connecting with like-minded communities.