Tom Holland Dons Luxe Spider Brooch At 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' London Premiere; Here's The Story Behind It |

Tom Holland brought a subtle yet meaningful fashion statement to the London premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day by replacing the conventional lapel pin with a striking custom-made spider brooch. Worn neatly on his tie, the extraordinary jewel paid tribute to his iconic Marvel superhero while showcasing the brilliance of British jewellery craftsmanship.

Created by luxury jeweller Pragnell, the Spider Brooch is a unique, one-of-a-kind masterpiece, meticulously handcrafted in Great Britain. More than just an accessory, the piece celebrates themes of transformation, resilience and untapped potential, combining rare natural gemstones with cutting-edge jewellery engineering.

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Harry Pragnell introduced one of the brooch's most innovative features, articulated legs. Inspired by the retractable mechanical limbs of Spider-Man's Iron Spider suit, each leg is fitted with intricate hinge mechanisms that create the illusion of natural movement. The result is a spider that appears almost lifelike, seamlessly blending advanced mechanical design with the graceful anatomy of the creature itself.

Crafting the spectacular jewel was no small feat. According to Pragnell, the Spider Brooch required more than 350 hours of meticulous CAD modelling, precision engineering and traditional hand-finishing before reaching its final form.

By opting for the bespoke spider brooch instead of a standard lapel accessory, Tom Holland once again demonstrated how thoughtful styling can elevate a red-carpet look. The symbolic jewel not only reflected his enduring connection to Spider-Man but also highlighted the artistry, innovation and heritage behind one of the evening's most talked-about fashion accessories.