Shalini Passi Looks Like A 'Walking Garden' In Fairytale Floral Couture Gown Exuding Queen Energy

By: Rutunjay Dole | July 28, 2026
Shalini Passi embraced high-fashion fantasy in a dramatic couture ensemble that transformed her into what looked like a walking garden, blending art & florals into one striking look.
The off-shoulder silhouette beautifully highlighted her collarbones and shoulders, lending the voluminous gown a soft, feminine balance despite its dramatic appearance.
The outfit featured a structured corset-style bodice intricately embellished with hand-crafted floral appliqués, sequins, crystals; creating the illusion of flowers blooming across the dress.
Instead of a conventional skirt, the gown cascaded into a sculptural floral masterpiece, overflowing with oversized roses, blossoms, berries, leaves, and botanical elements.
The pastel colour palette of blush pinks, lavender, sage green, ivory, and hints of deep crimson added a romantic, fairytale-inspired aesthetic.
Adding to the regal appeal was an ornate tiara-like floral headpiece, decorated with flowers and leafy accents, giving the ensemble a queenly presence.
One of the standout accessories was the embellished Venetian-style floral mask, adorned with crystals, feathers and intricate detailing, introducing mystery, drama and a masquerade-inspired touch.