R. Madhavan Says 'Not Ashamed' Of The Most Expensive Purchase: No Luxury Cars, Diamonds Or Bungalow, Here's What Is!

When it comes to luxury buys, most Bollywood stars are known for fancy cars, lavish homes, or high-end watches. But R. Madhavan’s most extravagant purchase is something entirely different, and one that often surprises fans.

In a chat with Curly Tales, the actor revealed that his priciest indulgence wasn’t a mansion or a sports car, but a yacht. Contrary to popular belief, it wasn’t a massive 75-foot Caribbean vessel, but a small boat he now keeps in Dubai. Calling it his biggest splurge, the actor admitted he has no regrets about the decision.

Why Bollywood actors play it safe

In another interview with an esteemed publication, the Tanu Weds Manu star shed light on why Indian actors often play it safe when it comes to experimenting with roles. Unlike Hollywood, Bollywood lacks a system of residuals (royalties), which means actors don’t continue to earn from their biggest hits. “If I were a Hollywood actor, films like 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti, and Tanu Weds Manu alone would secure my family for generations,” Madhavan explained. He cited the example of Amrish Puri, who still receives royalties for his role in Steven Spielberg’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

The power of diversified income

For Madhavan, financial stability is key to pursuing the projects he truly wants. In a discussion with film exhibitor Akshay Rathi, he shared how earlier actors heavily invested in real estate, but today’s generation of stars is diversifying into VFX, production, beauty startups, and other ventures. According to him, this financial foresight not only secures their future but also gives them the creative freedom to choose meaningful roles without compromise.

Alongside financial wisdom, Madhavan has been outspoken about dignity in cinema. He once advised senior actors to avoid romancing much younger actresses, remarking that it could look “sleazy.” For him, both financial independence and role selection go hand in hand in shaping a long-lasting career.

The Alai Payuthey star was recently seen in Netflix’s romantic drama Aap Jaisa Koi opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh. Next, audiences will catch him in De De Pyaar De 2 with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, and in the Ranveer Singh-led drama Dhurandhar.