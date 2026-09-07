Quote Of The Day By Radhika Apte: 'I Don't See Why I Should Be Ashamed Of My Body' |

As Radhika Apte celebrates her 41st birthday today, September 7, the acclaimed actress is being celebrated not just for her versatile performances but also for her candid and unapologetic views. Over the years, Radhika has often spoken openly about body image, beauty standards, fashion and the need to challenge unhealthy expectations placed on women.

On her special day, here are some of her powerful quotes that encourage self-acceptance, individuality and standing up against injustice.

“Wear what feels nice to you, not to impress.”

Radhika's words are a reminder that fashion should ultimately be about feeling comfortable and confident in your own skin. Dressing for yourself rather than seeking approval can be a simple yet powerful form of self-expression.

“I don't see why I should be ashamed of my body. That's the one tool I use as a performer.”

The actress has consistently advocated for embracing one's body without shame. Her perspective highlights how an actor's body is an important part of their craft and should not be viewed through the lens of unrealistic expectations or judgment.

“People will set rules and beauty standards for you to follow, but you should not conform to them. This is your life, so never stop believing that you are beautiful.”

With beauty standards constantly changing, Radhika encourages people to reject the pressure to fit into a particular mould. Her message is about recognising your own beauty and refusing to let external opinions dictate your self-worth.

“People who exploit their power and abuse others need to be revealed.”

Radhika has also been vocal about accountability and the importance of speaking out against abuse of power. The quote reflects her belief that those who misuse their position should be called out rather than protected by silence.