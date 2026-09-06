Quote Of The Day By Miss World 2026 Joheirry Mola Dominguez: 'The Greatest Gift You Can Offer Is Opportunity That Is Needed To Grow |

Joheirry Mola Dominguez, an educator and communicator from the Dominican Republic, has been crowned Miss World 2026 following the grand finale held in Vietnam. Beyond the glamour of the pageant, Joheirry is known for her advocacy for language learning, education and community empowerment.

Her words reflect her belief in creating opportunities for others and encouraging the next generation to take responsibility for the world around them.

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“The greatest gift you can offer is the opportunity that you once needed yourself in order to grow, move forward, and transform your life.”

Joheirry's words highlight the power of giving others the chance to succeed. Her message encourages people to use their own experiences to help create opportunities for those who may need support, guidance or simply someone to believe in them.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“I think we should be teaching our next generation to protect our planet.”

With this thought, Joheirry emphasises the importance of educating young people about environmental responsibility. Her message is a reminder that protecting the planet is not only a responsibility for the present generation but also a lesson that needs to be passed on to those who will shape the future.

As she begins her reign as Miss World 2026, Joheirry Mola Dominguez's focus on education, empowerment and sustainability adds a meaningful dimension to her new global platform.