Teachers' Day 2026: Quote Of The Day By Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan On Education, Life & Learning |

India celebrates Teachers' Day on September 5 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the renowned scholar, philosopher and second President of India. A strong advocate of education and learning, his thoughts continue to inspire students, teachers and educators even today. On Teachers' Day, here are some of his insightful quotes that offer timeless lessons on education, life and personal growth.

“The end product of education should be a free creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature.”

Dr. Radhakrishnan believed that education should go beyond textbooks and examinations. Its true purpose is to create independent and creative individuals who have the confidence and ability to face life's challenges.

“The main function of a university is not to grant degrees and diplomas, but to develop the university spirit and advance learning.”

For him, education was never simply about earning qualifications. Universities should encourage curiosity, independent thinking and a genuine desire to learn and contribute to knowledge.

“The worst sinner has a future, even as the greatest saint has had a past. No one is so good or bad as he imagines.”

This quote reminds us that people are capable of change. Our past does not completely define who we are, and everyone deserves the opportunity to grow, learn from their mistakes and become better.

“God lives, feels and suffers in every one of us, and in the course of time, his attributes, knowledge, beauty and love will be revealed in each of us.”

Dr. Radhakrishnan's words reflect his philosophical outlook and belief in the goodness within every individual. The quote encourages us to recognise the potential for knowledge, compassion and love within ourselves and others.

“True teachers are those who help us think for ourselves.”

A teacher's role goes far beyond providing answers. The best teachers encourage students to question, explore and develop their own perspectives, helping them become confident and independent thinkers.