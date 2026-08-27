Quote Of The Day By Kriti Sanon: 'Culture & Traditions Are In Her Heart, Not In Her Neckline'

Kriti Sanon has steadily carved her own space in Bollywood, balancing commercial success with a desire to constantly evolve as an actor. Over the years, she has also shared her thoughts on ambition, individuality, self-worth and having the courage to take chances. Today's Quote Of The Day looks at some of Kriti's memorable words and the thoughts behind them.

“Culture & traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline.”

With this powerful line, Kriti questions the tendency to judge a woman's values based on what she chooses to wear. The quote highlights the idea that culture and traditions are reflected in one's beliefs and actions, rather than being measured through appearance or clothing.

“I don't think I was ever chasing fame; I am always chasing excellence in whatever I do.”

For Kriti, success is not simply about being famous. This quote reflects her focus on improving her craft and striving to do her best with every opportunity. It is a reminder that long-term growth often comes from pursuing excellence rather than constantly chasing recognition.

“What keeps me grounded is staying true to who I am and not trying to be someone else.”

In an industry where image and comparison can often take centre stage, Kriti believes in holding on to one's individuality. Her words highlight the importance of knowing who you are and staying authentic instead of constantly trying to fit into someone else's idea of success.

“You have one life and if you really want to do something, listen to your gut... I would rather fail than feel I never tried.”

Perhaps one of the most relatable lessons from Kriti's journey, this quote is about taking risks and trusting your instincts. She suggests that failure can still be easier to live with than the regret of never giving something a chance. Sometimes, taking that leap, even without knowing the outcome, is better than always wondering, what if?