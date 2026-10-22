Quote Of The Day By Amit Shah On His 62nd Birthday: ‘I Have Never Done Anything Which I Feel Guilty About...’ |

Union Home Minister Amit Shah celebrates his 62nd birthday on October 22. One of the most prominent figures in Indian politics, Shah has played a key role in the Bharatiya Janata Party's electoral strategy and organisational growth. As India's Home Minister, he has also been closely associated with discussions and decisions concerning national security, governance and internal affairs.

Over the years, Shah has made several notable statements on political ideology, national security, personal conviction and the country's political landscape.

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“I have never done anything which I feel guilty about or wish I had not done it.”

The statement reflects Shah's emphasis on conviction and standing by one's decisions. It highlights the importance of being able to look back at one's choices with a sense of personal accountability. His words also raise the broader idea of acting in accordance with one's beliefs and accepting responsibility for the decisions one makes.

“We also lost many elections, but we never changed our ideology.”

Shah's words underline the importance he places on ideological consistency in politics. Electoral victories and defeats are part of the democratic process, but political parties often define themselves through the principles they choose to uphold. The quote presents his view that setbacks should not necessarily lead to abandoning one's core beliefs.

“India is the land of Shivaji Maharaj, and its security is responsibility of us all.”

Invoking the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the statement connects India's historical heritage with the shared responsibility of protecting the nation. It emphasises the idea that national security is not solely the responsibility of the armed forces or government institutions, but also involves public awareness, civic responsibility and collective commitment.

“This country has moved away from the politics of caste, nepotism, and appeasement.”

This remark expresses Shah's assessment of changes in India's political landscape. It reflects his argument that political discourse has shifted away from identity-based considerations towards other priorities. The statement also touches on broader debates around representation, political families and the role of social identity in electoral politics.