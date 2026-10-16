Quote Of The Day By Hema Malini On Her 78th Birthday: ‘With Time, Everything Changes, And There Is Nothing Wrong In That’ |

Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini celebrates her 78th birthday on October 16. Fondly known as Bollywood's ‘Dream Girl’, she has enjoyed an illustrious career in Indian cinema, captivating audiences with her performances while also making her mark in public life. Over the years, she has shared thoughtful perspectives on ageing, women’s empowerment, relationships and the evolving nature of art.

Her words reflect a belief in embracing change, following one's dreams and finding beauty in different stages of life. On her birthday, here are five notable quotes by Hema Malini and the life lessons they offer.

“With time, everything changes, and there is nothing wrong in that.”

The quote is a reminder that change is an inevitable part of life. Instead of resisting it, accepting new circumstances and different phases of life can help us grow, adapt and appreciate the experiences that come with each stage.

“Women must follow their passion and dreams without fear.”

Hema Malini's words encourage women to pursue their ambitions with confidence. Whether in their careers or personal lives, having the courage to follow one's interests and aspirations can open doors to opportunities and a greater sense of fulfilment.

“I am no more young. So there is no harm in playing an elderly role.”

The statement reflects her acceptance of ageing and the evolving nature of an actor's journey. It also highlights how embracing different roles, rather than being restricted by age or image, can allow performers to explore new dimensions of their craft.

“Every art form has its own beauty, but blending it with other forms in separate ways is okay.”

This quote celebrates creativity and artistic diversity. Every art form has its own identity, but exploring ways to combine different styles and traditions can lead to fresh ideas and enriching experiences.

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“Every marriage is different, but the most important factor in a strong relationship is the love and harmony between the couple.”

Hema Malini's words underline the importance of understanding and emotional connection in a relationship. Every couple has a unique journey, but mutual affection, respect and harmony can help build a strong and lasting partnership.