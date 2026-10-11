Quote Of The Day By Amitabh Bachchan On His 84th Birthday: ‘Everyone Must Accept That We Will Age And Age Is Not Always Flattering’ |

Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan turns 84 on October 11. With a career spanning over five decades, the megastar has earned admiration not only for his iconic performances and baritone voice but also for his thoughtful perspectives on life, relationships and personal growth.

From embracing the realities of ageing to respecting personal boundaries and staying true to oneself, Bachchan’s words offer valuable lessons that go beyond cinema. Here are some of his memorable quotes to reflect on.

“Everyone must accept that we will age and age is not always flattering.”

The quote highlights the importance of accepting ageing as a natural part of life. Rather than chasing youth or worrying about changing appearances, it encourages people to embrace every stage of life with grace and confidence.

“No is an entire sentence in itself. No means no, and when somebody says it, you need to stop.”

Bachchan’s words underline the importance of consent and respecting personal boundaries. They serve as a reminder that everyone has the right to say no without having to justify their decision.

“I don't spend much time looking back at what happened. I do remember it, but I don't see any purpose of wanting to look back.”

The quote reflects a forward-looking approach to life. While past experiences can offer valuable lessons, dwelling on them for too long can prevent us from focusing on the present and moving towards the future.

“I would like to believe that I still am a shy person; I am very introverted. I have a problem communicating.”

Despite his larger-than-life screen presence, Bachchan acknowledges his introverted side. His words remind us that public confidence and personal temperament are not always the same, and that even celebrated personalities have their own insecurities.

“Don't let anyone make you believe the length of your skirt is a measure of your character.”

This powerful statement challenges the practice of judging women based on their clothing. It reinforces the idea that a person's character, values and dignity cannot be measured by their appearance or fashion choices.