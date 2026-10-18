Quote Of The Day By Radhika Merchant: ‘No Matter Whose Wife You Are, You Should Have Financial Independence’ |

Radhika Merchant, known for her thoughtful remarks on financial independence, feminism and gender equality, has spoken about the importance of women having the freedom to make their own choices. During an interaction at the India’s International Movement to Unite Nations, she shared her perspective on equality, relationships and the role of women in shaping society.

“It doesn't matter whose daughter you are or whose wife you become, you should have financial independence so you can make your own decisions.”

Radhika emphasises that a woman's identity should not be limited to her relationships or family background. Financial independence gives women the confidence and freedom to make their own choices, take responsibility for their lives and build a future on their own terms.

“As a feminist, we will win on the day when this is no longer just a question for women.”

This statement underlines the importance of making gender equality a collective responsibility rather than an issue that women must address alone. True progress will come when people of all genders actively support equal opportunities, challenge stereotypes and contribute to creating a fairer society.

“Even in my marriage, both of us are equal in every aspect. There are some places where Anant leaves, and then there are some places that I leave. But overall, if we meet each other with respect, I think we're equal.”

Radhika's perspective on marriage centres on mutual respect, understanding and partnership. Her words suggest that equality does not necessarily mean both partners must do everything in the same way; instead, it means valuing each other's strengths, supporting one another and making space for both individuals to grow.

“Anant and I are lucky to have some of the most amazing women on this earth as our influencers.”

With this remark, Radhika acknowledges the influence of inspiring women in shaping their perspectives and values. It also highlights the importance of role models whose experiences, achievements and guidance can encourage others to challenge conventions and pursue their ambitions.