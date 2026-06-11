Preity Zinta Launches Her Luxury Jewellery Brand 'Jacarti' In Mumbai: Collection Features 22-Carat Gold & Natural Diamonds

After making her mark in cinema and cricket, Preity Zinta is adding another chapter to her entrepreneurial journey. The actress has officially entered the luxury jewellery space with the launch of Jacarti Jewellery, a fine jewellery label that blends traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary innovation.

Preity Zinta steps into luxury jewellery space

Known for balancing multiple roles beyond acting, Preity has partnered with Samara Punjabi and Priyavrata Mafatlal to launch Jacarti. The actress recently unveiled the brand's new store in Mumbai's Bandra neighbourhood, celebrating the milestone alongside friends and well-wishers from the entertainment industry.

Officially announcing the launch on Instagram, Preity shared glimpses from the opening event and expressed her excitement about stepping into the fine jewellery industry. "I am so excited to announce the launch of my fine jewellery brand @jacartijewellery with my partners, @samarapunjabi & @priyavrata.mafatlal," she wrote.

All about Jacarti

At the heart of Jacarti lies a desire to reinvent classic Indian jewellery-making techniques. The label draws inspiration from centuries-old Polki and Jadau craftsmanship while introducing modern technology to make the pieces lighter, more wearable, and practical for contemporary lifestyles.

Traditionally, Polki jewellery is celebrated for its regal beauty but is often associated with substantial weight and intricate construction methods. Jacarti aims to preserve that grandeur while addressing modern comfort needs.

According to the brand, advanced 3D and CAD design techniques are used to create precision moulds and motifs. The process allows artisans to maintain the richness of traditional Jadau aesthetics while introducing greater flexibility in design and wearability.

The collections are crafted using natural Syndicate Polki diamonds, natural gemstones, and 22-carat gold, resulting in pieces designed to be treasured across generations.

Speaking about her vision for the label, Preity described Jacarti as a celebration of women who honour tradition while confidently shaping their own futures. "Jacarti for me is a love letter to all those women who are rooted in tradition yet are masters of their destiny," she shared.

She further explained that the collection is intended for women who enjoy investing in themselves as much as they enjoy gifting loved ones. "This jewellery is all about delight, designed for all those who would like to buy jewellery for themselves, their moms and their loved ones. It's for women who spoil themselves and invest in themselves. And of course, also for those who love to be spoilt!"

Preity revealed that the brand has developed techniques that allow intricate traditional designs to retain their visual impact without the excessive weight often associated with heritage jewellery.

"You can wear our jhumkas all night and you will never have a headache or an earache again because they are made with a new technology that retains the quality and design without the extra weight of the gold," she said.