Craft Meets Courage: Women Entrepreneurs Powering India’s Iconic Fashion Brands

Today’s women entrepreneurs are not just redefining success, but they are also shifting cultural narratives. From redefining how jewellery is worn to reimagining sarees for a new generation, and using couture as a platform for philanthropy, Akanksha Arora of Tribe Amrapali, Sujata and Taniya Biswas of Suta, and fashion designer Maheka Mirpuri reflect the evolving power of women shaping the industry. For designer Maheka Mirpuri, known for her contemporary yet heritage-inspired couture, the definition of success has shifted from building her brand to creating social impact. “Building a brand is fulfilling, but creating impact gives that journey a deeper purpose. I’ve come to realise that success isn’t only measured by growth or recognition, it’s measured by the difference you can make in someone’s life,” she says of her work with the Move for Cancer Awareness Foundation (MCAN). Similarly, millennial siblings Sujata and Taniya Biswas, who founded Suta Sarees, find success when they see their artisan communities thrive.

“Jewellery today is a tool of confidence”

~ Akanksha Arora, CEO of Tribe Amrapali and second-generation jeweller

As a contemporary extension of Amrapali Jewels, Tribe by Amrapali was born as an e-Store in March 2013 and has grown into an accessible, easy-to-wear, and younger jewellery brand with more than 35 stores. This January, Tribe Amrapali expanded into Sharjah, UAE, with Bait Elowal. Staying true to the core values upon which Amrapali Jewels was built is essential to carrying the legacy forward, believes Arora. However, to remain truly relevant, it is crucial to adapt to the shifting tastes of consumers. Especially, in the world of jewellery, women are constantly seeking something distinct and designs that speak to them.

“For a long time, there was this unspoken weight attached to jewellery; it was something a woman wore because it was expected of her, or because an occasion demanded it,” Arora adds. The narrative has completely shifted, where women choose to wear a stack of rings or traditional bangles because it makes them feel powerful. “When you stop dressing for expectations and start dressing for yourself, that ornament becomes a true tool for confidence.” Tribe Amrapali works closely with Indian artisans across several craft clusters and, for Arora, women play an important role in this ecosystem. “It is not just about preserving a dying art, but providing the economic scaffolding that allows women in smaller towns to claim their independence.”

By ensuring fair wages and consistent work, traditional skills are revived as a professional vocation rather than just a domestic chore. Speaking about leading in a male-dominated industry, she adds, “As a woman leader, there’s an unspoken pressure to model a ‘perfect equilibrium between fierce ambition and traditional grace, as if one must validate the other to be deemed successful. The real challenge is rejecting the idea that there is a 'right' way to lead. For a long time, the industry viewed jewellery primarily through the lens of investment or gifting, but women leaders are refocusing that lens on experience and identity.”

“The future of Indian handwoven sarees is incredibly bright”

~ Sujata and Taniya Biswas, Founders, Suta Sarees

It's been a decade since Suta was a bootstrapped venture with an initial investment of INR 6 Lakhs, purely driven by a dream and a lot of curiosity. “We didn’t come from a fashion or textile background. When we started Suta, we honestly didn’t know everything about sarees or the industry,” they say. At a time when sarees were often perceived as heavy or occasion-wear, Mul opened up a new space where sarees could feel effortless and everyday, and was the foundation of Suta’s early success. There was a time when sarees were often labelled inconvenient or outdated for younger women. “Watching younger women embrace sarees again, to work, to travel, and for everyday celebrations, feels like a cultural shift we are proud to be part of.”

Many public figures and celebrities discover Suta organically, like Sushmita Sen, who chose to wear a Suta saree. Taapsee Pannu was a Suta saree lover even before they collaborated for a collection in 2024. The aim for Sujata and Taniya has always been to make beautifully crafted sarees more accessible, relevant, and easy to wear in modern life. “Launching our first international store was also a special milestone for us, reinforcing that handcrafted Indian stories can resonate across borders.” At the same time, focus has also been on strengthening the supply chain across India so that artisans can work steadily and streamline processes. The ultimate goal is simple: to keep celebrating the beauty of handcrafted textiles while ensuring they find a place in the everyday wardrobe of today’s generation.

“Fashion gives me a platform, but philanthropy gives that platform meaning”

~ Maheka Mirpuri, Couturier and Founder, Move for Cancer Awareness (M-Can) Foundation

Maheka Mirpuri, Mumbai’s visionary couture designer, transformed a passion for hand-painted scarves into an exclusive atelier blending Indian craftsmanship with modern elegance. “I design with the belief that clothing should empower and express. The intention is always to create something that allows a woman to inhabit her own Maharani energy,” she says of her most recent collection, Modern Maharani. It is about presence, self-assurance, and a quiet sense of power. When a woman feels comfortable in who she is, the ensemble becomes an extension of that confidence rather than a performance for the outside world. This also channels the way women make decisions about their luxury purchases. They want to know the provenance of a piece. “For me, this shift has reinforced my belief in transparency and respect for craft. Many of our pieces incorporate heritage textiles and intricate handwork, and it’s important to honour the hands behind that artistry,” Mirpuri adds. Luxury today is not just about opulence; it’s about authenticity, meaning, and connection.

In 2013, she chose to focus on cancer research and awareness. In 2025, she raised INR 4.28 Crore for Tata Memorial Hospital at the 13th Annual MCAN Charity Gala, an evening where fashion and philanthropy joined hands for a cause. The biggest learning for Mirpuri: “Understanding that success is not only about recognition but about resilience and purpose. Fashion can teach creativity and expression, but life teaches empathy, patience, and responsibility.”