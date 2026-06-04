Ektaa Kapoor Debuts In Jewellery Industry; Comes On Board As Co-Founder Of Indian Luxury Brand | Instagram @ektarkapoor

After building one of India's most influential entertainment empires, television and film producer Ektaa Kapoor is now expanding her entrepreneurial portfolio with a foray into the luxury jewellery industry.

The acclaimed producer has joined Ekatra Jewels as a co-founder, marking her entry into the world of contemporary luxury. The brand aims to cater to modern consumers through a blend of innovative design, craftsmanship and a fresh interpretation of luxury that aligns with evolving lifestyles and personal expression.

The venture also brings together two long-time friends, Ektaa Kapoor and interior designer-entrepreneur Sussanne Khan, who have teamed up to shape a brand focused on individuality, confidence and modern femininity.

"I've spent years creating stories about women who shape their own journeys and define success on their own terms and Ekatra is a natural extension of that belief," Ektaa said while speaking about the collaboration.

She further explained that the brand's vision goes beyond creating jewellery and is rooted in celebrating personal identity and self-expression.

"What excites me most is the opportunity to build something contemporary and meaningful for the way women live and express themselves today," she added.

Reflecting on her partnership with Sussanne Khan, Kapoor described the collaboration as an organic progression of a friendship built over years of mutual respect and admiration.

"Sussanne and I have shared a friendship built on mutual admiration and respect for many years, so collaborating through Ekatra felt incredibly organic. We both believe in creating brands that reflect the aspirations, individuality, and confidence of modern women."

The brand recently introduced a new collection developed in collaboration with Sussanne Khan, bringing together contemporary aesthetics, thoughtful design, and a modern approach to luxury accessories. The collection is aimed at women seeking pieces that reflect both style and personality.