Tamannaah Bhatia Literally 'Slept Wearing This Jewellery', Drops Adorable Pictures On Social Media; Check Out Here

By: Rutunjay Dole | February 08, 2026
Tamannaah Bhatia recently launched her jewellery brand called, Tamannaah Fine Jewellery.
The actor dropped a series of pictures showcasing some of the highlight jewels from her collections on Instagram.
She was seen wearing an elegant off-shoulder ivory corset-style top with ruffle detailing along the neckline and delicate lace-trimmed sleeves.
The neutral ivory tone helped highlight the jewellery without overpowering it and a soft bow detail at the front added a romantic touch.
She paired the corset top with classic mid-rise blue denim jeans for a relaxed, modern contrast.
The jewels she was donning included, Split Bezel Pave Pendant Everyday Sphere Diamond Ring Plush Diamond Ring Snow Pave Diamond Flick Earring with several other bracelets and rings.
Her sleek hair, rosy-nude shade of lips and natural makeup helped the overall look in being effortless.