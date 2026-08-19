Pregnant Samantha Ruth Prabhu Goes On Babymoon With Raj Nidimoru In Vietnam, Couple Enjoys Michelin-Starred Dinner Date

Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu is soaking up some quiet time with husband Raj Nidimoru in Vietnam, and her latest holiday album is giving fans a sweet glimpse into their babymoon. From colourful immersive art and memorable meals to pickleball and relaxed couple moments, the actress appears to be making the most of this special getaway before welcoming their little one.

Samantha shared a series of stunning pictures from her trip on her Instagram with a simple caption: "Just us ⏱️👋🧿👼🏻"

Swipe to see:

Inside Samantha's Vietnam babymoon with Raj

The couple kicked off their holiday with an immersive art experience. In one of the photographs, Samantha and Raj pose for a mirror selfie inside a vibrant installation filled with glowing lights, reflective surfaces and colourful spherical decorations suspended from the ceiling.

One of the most talked-about pictures from the trip shows Samantha posing happily outside the Saigon Opera House. Dressed in a chic grey top with black capris, the actress proudly flaunted her baby bump while keeping her holiday look comfortable and understated.

The photos offer a glimpse of the actress embracing this new phase while enjoying some downtime with Raj.

A Michelin-starred food stop

Food was clearly part of the Vietnam itinerary too. Samantha and Raj stopped by Anan Saigon, a restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City that holds the distinction of being the city's first Michelin-starred restaurant.

The couple appeared to enjoy a leisurely meal and stunning drinks, adding a gourmet stop to their otherwise easy-going holiday.

While the food was the star of the show, the babymoon wasn't entirely about sightseeing and dining. Samantha and Raj also made time for some activity, with another photograph showing them visiting a pickleball club.