Shanaya Kapoor Soaks Up The Sun In Animal-Print Bikini, Shares Pics Inside Her Beach Vacation

By: Aanchal C | August 08, 2026

Shanaya Kapoor delighted fans with a series of stunning pictures from her latest beach-side vacation with the caption "🤠 exploring 🐚🌊🌞🧜🏻‍♀️🌎 💛"

In the photo-dump, the actress turned up the heat in a brown-and-white animal-print bikini while posing against clear blue water and rocky cliffs

The actress styled the swimwear with a basic white tank top, oversized straw hats, and sunglasses that instantly gave her vacation wardrobe a laid-back, coastal feel

Shanaya skipped an overly glam look for the getaway. Her loose brunette hair, subtle makeup and fresh skin complemented the relaxed mood of her holiday pictures

The actress also enjoyed a swim in the open sea. The candid frame captured the more adventurous side of her getaway, away from the usual posed vacation pictures

Several pictures showed Shanaya exploring the coastline by boat. From sitting at the front of the boat to looking out at the rocky landscape, she appeared to be making the most of the scenery

Overall, Shanaya’s photo dump captured a laid-back getaway filled with swimming, boating, scenic views and plenty of sunshine

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