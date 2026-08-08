Pratibha Ranta Steps Out In ₹37,000 Ivory Anarkali And Sharara For Revolutionaries Promotions

By: Aanchal C | August 08, 2026
Pratibha Ranta recently stepped out to promote her upcoming show, Revolutionaries, in a regal ivory ensemble
The actress donned an ivory Chanderi silk Anarkali paired with a matching Chanderi silk sharara from Rhua's Mira collection, which costs ₹37,000
The floor-length Anarkali featured delicate gold motifs scattered across its fluid, flared silhouette. A slim embellished border traced the neckline and added definition without overpowering the ivory base
She completed the outfit with a sheer mukaish organza dupatta. Draped elegantly across her shoulders, it featured tiny embroidered motifs and a fine gold border
Pratibha kept her jewellery minimal yet statement-making with just a pair of ornate jhumka earrings and a few delicate rings, allowing the Anarkali to shine
Glowing skin, softly defined eyes, peachy cheeks, nude glossy lip and a tiny bindi completed the beauty look
Her voluminous brunette hair was styled in loose, brushed-out waves, parted from the centre with a slight shift to one side
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