Sanya Malhotra’s Vacation Is A Foodie's Dream: Pineapple Buns, Egg Tarts & Japanese Cheesecake

By: Aanchal C | August 16, 2026
Sanya Malhotra shared a series of stunning pictures from her recent vacation, filled with stylish fits and local delicacies
For a casual day out, she opted for a fitted black sleeveless top with classic blue jeans
A metallic silver handbag, a statement silver pendant, a sleek watch, stylish shoes and black sunglasses completed the effortless street-style loo
Her curly hair was left natural, while a simple necklace, watch and subtle makeup kept the look understated yet polished
Instead of fancy restaurants, the actress explored the local cafés as she posed with tea
She also indulged in some classic delicacies, calling the pineapple bun, egg tart and Japanese cheesecake the best she had
For a relaxed outdoor moment, she switched to a white tank top styled with a lightweight cream shirt, denim shorts, chunky white sneakers, sunglasses, wired earphones and the silver bag
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