Rani Mukerji’s Purple Sweater & Knee-High Boots Are Giving Retro Winter Fashion Goals

By: Aanchal C | August 16, 2026
Rani Mukerji made a fashion statement in a rich purple crew-neck sweater featuring a contrasting white animal motif
She teamed the eye-catching knit with dark-wash, straight-fit jeans, creating a timeless base that balanced the bolder elements of her outfit
Sleek, pointed-toe knee-high boots in deep brown elevated the otherwise casual ensemble
Her chunky, translucent purple glasses were a fun addition, matching the sweater while giving the look a quirky and fashion-forward finish
Instead of piling on jewellery or accessories, Rani kept things understated with sleek bracelets and a stunning diamond ring
Her makeup was equally minimal with a matte, flawless base, brushed brows, black eyeliner and nude lips that let the purple hue of the attire shine
She wore her long brown hair open in soft, natural waves, adding to the relaxed and easygoing mood of the photoshoot
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