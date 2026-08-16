Ambani Family Celebrates India’s 80th Independence Day In London: Nita & Radhika's Desi Looks Steal The Show

Ambani family celebrated Independence Day 2026 in London | Instagram

Independence Day celebrations may have been happening thousands of kilometres away from home, but the Ambani family made sure the desi spirit travelled with them. In London, the members of the family joined the Indian community at Stoke Park to mark India’s 80th Independence Day.

Nita Ambani was also seen participating in the flag-hoisting ceremony, while Radhika and Anant posed alongside a group of women at the event. And when it came to their outfits, the family opted for traditional silhouettes with their own individual spin.

Nita Ambani’s vibrant red kurta

Nita Ambani chose a rich red kurta that instantly stood out against the setting. The long, flowing silhouette kept the outfit graceful, while intricate embroidery around the neckline and extending down the front brought a dose of traditional craftsmanship to the look.

She let the colour and detailing do most of the talking, pairing the outfit with statement earrings, a tricolour pin and a tiny bindi. Her hair was kept open and naturally styled, adding to the effortless feel.

Radhika Merchant keeps it fresh in yellow

Radhika Merchant went for a softer festive palette with a sunny yellow kurta set. Her kurta featured delicate peach-pink embroidery around the neckline, cuffs and hem, giving the bright base a pretty contrast.

She paired it with matching wide-legged trousers, giving the traditional outfit a relaxed, contemporary shape. Oversized sunglasses added a fashionable London-day-out vibe, while her long hair was worn loose.

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What others wore

Anant Ambani opted for a classic navy blue kurta-pyjama, layered with a structured bandhgala jacket, that gave the look a polished and regal finish. A statement brooch added a dressed-up touch, while polished shoes completed the sophisticated ensemble.

Isha Ambani, meanwhile, looked stunning in a breezy floral ensemble, complemented with minimal dangling earrings and no-makeup look. Lastly, Shloka Mehta kept in fuss-free in a simple green and white kurta-pyjama look.