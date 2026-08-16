New York's Empire State Building Ignites In Tri-Colour For Independence Day 2026, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cast Visit: Watch

New York’s skyline got a vibrant Indian touch as the iconic Empire State Building turned green, white and orange for a special Independence Day celebration. Bringing together Indian heritage, community spirit and familiar television faces, the evening offered a memorable moment as the city’s landmark illuminated its tower in honour of India and the Indian American community.

Empire State Building illuminated in tri-colour

On Saturday, August 15, the Empire State Building lit up its world-famous tower lights in green, white and orange in partnership with the Federation of Indian Associations. The special illumination was part of this year’s India Day celebrations, themed “Harmony in Heritage.”

The theme highlights the shared traditions, values and contributions that connect the Indian American community with the United States.

The Empire State Building’s official Instagram page also shared a video capturing the landmark covered in the vibrant colours, celebrating the occasion and showcasing the cultural significance of the evening.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast joins the ceremony

Adding a television twist to the celebration, popular Indian sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast members Asit Kumarr Modi, Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar and Sonalika Joshi attended the special lighting ceremony.

The actors took part in the memorable moment by flipping the iconic light switch, officially setting the Empire State Building’s tower lights aglow in the tri-colour. Their presence brought an added dose of Indian television nostalgia to the celebration, while their traditional ensembles further reflected the evening’s focus on Indian culture and heritage.

Actor Adivi Sesh also participated in the celebration, joining the gathering at the landmark.

The celebrations continued with a visit to the Empire State Building Observation Deck Experience. The group later posed for pictures from the building’s 86th Floor Observation Deck, taking in the New York views while marking the special occasion.