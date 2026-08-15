'Reading Revolutionaries': Book Clubs From Mumbai And Pune Join To Celebrate Independence Day In Bandra's Pali Village |

This Independence Day, a different kind of celebration unfolded in Mumbai’s Pali Village, Bandra, as hundreds of readers came together to celebrate a freedom that often gets overlooked, the freedom to read and think independently.

Mumbai Bookies, Pune Bookies and Bookbar joined forces for a special Independence Day gathering that brought reading communities from two cities together. The initiative saw readers take over Pali Village and several Bookbar spaces, turning the neighbourhood into a lively celebration of books, stories and ideas.

The gathering brought together more than 600 readers across five Bookbar locations in Mumbai and Pune, united by one simple idea, the freedom of reading. Participants were encouraged to step away from their phones and spend time immersed in books, creating a refreshing alternative to the usual Independence Day celebrations.

The organisers described the participants as “reading revolutionaries”, with the event centred around the idea of seeking independence of thought and finding freedom in the thousands of stories available through books.

Despite Mumbai’s relentless rain, the enthusiasm of the readers did not fade. The support of the Pali community helped the gathering continue, allowing readers to stay together and enjoy the experience despite the weather.

The event also became a celebration of India's diversity through literature. Readers arrived with different books, interests and stories, but came together as one community. Different people, different books, different stories, all reading together.

For Bookbar and the participating Bookies communities, the gathering offered a meaningful way to mark Independence Day. Instead of simply celebrating the freedom won decades ago, the event highlighted another form of freedom, the ability to explore ideas, discover different perspectives and think for oneself.