Gen Z Doesn't Want Fancy Holidays? New Travel Trend 'Reverse Vacation' Asks You To Choose Harder Life

A holiday usually means checking into a beautiful hotel, ordering whatever you want to your room, and forgetting about everyday responsibilities for a few days. But what if the whole point of your next trip was to have less, not more? That's the thinking behind the internet's latest travel buzzword, 'reverse vacation', where Gen Z is deliberately swapping convenience and comfort for a simpler, more challenging way of living.

What is a reverse vacation?

Unlike a conventional holiday built around relaxation and indulgence, a reverse vacation asks travellers to go in the opposite direction.

The idea is to choose a destination that offers fewer conveniences than your everyday life. Instead of a luxury resort with room service, high-speed Wi-Fi, and everything available at the tap of a phone, the experience could involve a rustic stay, limited facilities, simple food, and a slower pace of life.

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The goal isn't necessarily to have a bad holiday. Rather, it's about temporarily stepping away from the comforts that have become so normal that we barely notice them.

Think city life to village life, a five-star hotel to a basic homestay, or constant digital convenience to a place where things simply take more time.

Why is Gen Z choosing discomfort?

The appeal is closely linked to the idea of a mental reset. For people whose everyday lives revolve around food deliveries, instant grocery services, constant entertainment, and technology, temporarily removing those conveniences can make ordinary comforts feel valuable again.

A simple meal, a comfortable bed, or even reliable internet can suddenly seem like a luxury when you have spent a few days without them.

The trend also fits into a wider Gen Z interest in minimalism, slow travel, digital detoxes, and personal growth. Instead of returning from a holiday with nothing more than photographs and shopping bags, the idea is to come back with a different perspective on everyday life.

Simridhi Makhija brings trend into focus

Content creator Simridhi Makhija recently discussed the concept in an Instagram video posted on June 18, encouraging people to intentionally travel somewhere with fewer facilities than they are accustomed to.

“You need to invent a reverse vacation for yourself wherein you go somewhere worse than you live right now,” she said.

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She also explained the concept through a comparison of different living environments, suggesting that someone from a Tier-2 city could choose a Tier-3 city, while a city resident could consider staying in a village with limited facilities.

Her point was essentially about removing the things that constantly make life convenient and seeing what happens when you're forced to slow down.

Is it really ‘trauma tourism’?

Some online conversations have also attached the term “trauma tourism” to the concept. However, the two ideas shouldn't automatically be treated as interchangeable.

Reverse vacation, as described in the viral trend, is more about voluntarily stepping outside your comfort zone and experiencing a less convenient lifestyle. It isn't about seeking out or exploiting places affected by genuine hardship or trauma.

That distinction matters. Travelling somewhere rustic to experience a slower lifestyle is very different from turning real communities' suffering into entertainment.