Police Brings Its Edgy Spirit To India With FW25 Collection

Barbara De Rigo, Owner, De Rigo Group, and Rahul Shukla, Vice President & Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Titan Watches |

Police, the iconic global lifestyle brand known for its bold spirit and edgy design, unveiled its much-awaited Fall-Winter 2025 watch collection at The House of Audacity—an immersive brand experience hosted in Mumbai. The launch was attended by Barbara De Rigo, Owner of De Rigo Group, who founded Police in 1983, and Rahul Shukla, Vice President & Chief Sales & Marketing Officer – Titan Watches, that represents Police watches in India.

The evening celebrated rebellion, individuality, and self-expression—values at the heart of the Police ethos. The occasion was just right to present the new Bullhead, a watch that declares the audacity of Police with its bold tonneau case and powerful chronograph design. We caught up with Barbara De Rigo before the launch in Mumbai for an exclusive chat on brand Police; the edited excerpts follow:

Police stands for boldness and self-expression. How does that reflect in the new watch collection launched in India?

The Fall-Winter ‘25 collection embodies Police’s audacious design sensibility, where every watch is created as a bold fashion statement. From disruptive new introductions like the Bullhead, Cranium, and Cyclone to cult favourites such as the Norwood reimagined, the line reflects our DNA of confidence, individuality, and fearless style.

Police Bullhead watch |

How do you view India’s growing role as a key market for luxury and lifestyle brands?

India is no longer an emerging market for lifestyle—it is fast becoming a defining one. For Police, India has been a story of resurgence, driven by a young, ambitious, and unapologetically expressive consumer base. Gen Z alone already drives close to half of fashion and lifestyle spends in the country, making India one of the most exciting and strategically important markets for us globally.

Can you elaborate on what “Audacity Wanted” means for the brand today and how it connects with young Indian consumers?

Audacity has always been at the heart of Police—it is about being the instigator of unapologetic self-expression. For earlier generations, this meant rebellion against traditional norms. But today’s Gen Z lives in a very different social milieu—digitally native, shaped by diverse cultural influences, and constantly questioning identity.

In this context, the most courageous act is to simply be yourself. ‘Audacity Wanted’ is our call to young consumers to embrace that courage, to express themselves without filters, and to live boldly through the Police brand.

How does KL Rahul align with the global identity of Police as brand ambassador?

KL Rahul is the perfect manifestation of the audacity that Police seeks to inspire among young consumers. Both on and off the field, his style has been fearless and refreshing.

He excites millions with his performances, yet remains open and authentic in the way he expresses himself. That blend of confidence, boldness, and individuality aligns seamlessly with the brand’s global identity.