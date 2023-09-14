Pola 2023: Date, History, Significance & Celebrations | Ministry Of Tourism

Pola is an agricultural festival celebrated with pomp in Maharashtra and Chhatisgarh to honour bulls who play a vital role in farming and thus help earn a livelihood.

On this day, the bulls are allowed to rest, they are beautifully decorated with bells, ornaments and colourful shawls. Their horns are coloured and they are worshipped.

Pola is celebrated on the new moon day of Shravana month. This year it falls on September 14.

History

It is believed that the day dedicated to bulls came into existence after bulls complained to Lord Shiva about their intense daily work and from then, Pola was celebrated to allow a day for bulls to rest, be pampered and be worshipped by the owners.

Pola 2023: Celebrations | Ministry Of Tourism

Significance

On this day, owners give their bulls a day off and do everything possible to make them feel special- from decorating them to feeding them delicacies like Pooran Poli, to worshipping them.

Celebrations and activities

The bulls are given a good bath by applying turmeric paste and oil to their bodies. Their horns are coloured and new bells are tied to their necks. They are decorated with beautiful ornaments and colourful shawls.

While bulls rest on this day; women wear new clothes, decorate their houses with flowers and rangoli, tie toran at their entrance, and cook festive delicacies.

A bulls procession is taken out and when bulls return from the fields, they are welcomed with an aarti and worshipped. The family members take the blessing of the bulls by touching their feet.

Among cultural activities that are organised on this day; one is where kids compete to make toy bulls.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)