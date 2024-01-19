PM Modi On Satvik Diet: Food Preparations That One Can Eat During This Dietary Regimen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is consuming satvik food on the note of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration. Inspired by his diet plan? Here's what's inclusive on the satvik diet list, its restrictions and allowances, and everything you need to know if following this dietary regimen is in your mind.

What's satvik?

It is believed that everything around us resonates with three modes of nature - Satva (Goodness), Raja (Passion), and Tamas (Ignorance). Taking into consideration the concept that says 'we are what we eat,' there are certain foods such as onion and garlic that are not added to one's diet during pious activities, having termed them in the Tamas category. Meanwhile, those delicacies that are too spicy or pungent go with the second category.

The foods that are that are healthy, nutritious, and boost one's energy are those that are said to fall in the Satvik category as per Ayurveda. They are usually food preparations that are juicy and water-rich, completely plant-based such as fruits and vegetables. Some believe that offering these foods to God before eating them adds to the Satva nature of the preparation.

Few satvik food ingredients

- Pulpy fruits

- Fresh dairy products

- Kidney beans

- Coconut

- Walnuts

- Corn

- Honey

Popular dishes that are part of Satvik menu

- Aloo paratha without onion and garlic

- Rajma rice

- Sabudana vada and upma

- Cabbage corn soup

- Dal Khichdi (less spicy)

- Fruit-topped pancakes

Big NO for Satvik diet

Meat, alcohol, caffeinated drinks including coffee and cold drinks

Benefits of eating the satvik way

It is said that those who are on a satvik diet are completely more active and holistically healthier than others. These foods are closely associated with a peaceful state of mind, spiritual awareness, a happy lifestyle, and vitality. As it contains fresh fruits and whole grains contributing to the wellness of one's digestive system, it is said to be an ideal diet with balanced nutrition.