Pitru Paksha 2023: Special Instructions For Observing Shradh Paksha To Honor Ancestors

Picture for representation

Pitu Paksha, a significant period in the Hindu calendar, is a time to remember and pay respects to one's ancestors. It carries deep spiritual and cultural significance and involves specific rituals and guidelines. This year, Pitru Paksh will begin on September 29, and end on the Amavasya Tithi of Krishna Paksha or Sarva Pitru Amavasya on October 14.

As the day approaches, Celebrity Astrologer Parduman Suri, has shared some special instructions for observing Shradh, its significance, and remedies for Pitru Dosha.

Historical Significance:

Shradh is rooted in ancient Hindu scriptures and stories. Three notable narratives highlight its significance:

1) Mahabharata: Bhishma Pitamah conveyed the importance of Shradh during the Pitru Paksha to Yudhishthira. After the Mahabharata war, Yudhishthira performed Shraddh for the fallen soldiers.

2) Karna's Redemption: The story of Karna, the legendary warrior, underscores Shraddh's importance. When Karna reached heaven but received gold instead of food, it was revealed that he had neglected feeding his ancestors. This event marked the beginning of Pitru Paksha and Karna's return to Earth.

3) Lord Rama: Even before the Mahabharata era, Lord Rama initiated the tradition of feeding crows during Shraddh, emphasizing the timeless nature of this practice.

Observing Shradh aka Pitru Paksha

During the Shradh period, which lasts for 16 days, individuals should observe a few important guidelines: Maintain inner peace to avoid anger, conflicts, and haste while performing the Shradh rituals. And auspicious donations.

Dealing with Pitru Dosha

Pitru Dosha arises from ancestral displeasure or specific astrological combinations. Remedies include feeding the needy and Pitru Tarpan. Performing Pitru Tarpan during the Shraddh Paksha satisfies the ancestors for a year and can help alleviate the effects of Pitru Dosha.

The Benefits of Pancha Mahabali

Pitru Paksha offers a unique opportunity to seek liberation from life's challenges, such as Kaal Sarpa Dosha. Apart from providing meals to the needy, offering Pancha Mahabali can be highly beneficial. These offerings include Gau Bali (cow), Shwan Bali (dog), Kag Bali (crow), Dev Bali (Brahmin), and Pipalika Bali (ants). By presenting these offerings, individuals express gratitude towards their ancestors and seek blessings for a prosperous and harmonious life.

Guidelines to follow

During Shradh, individuals should also keep in mind the following:

1) Food Preparation: Avoid preparing Tamasic food during the Shradh period.

2) Abstaining from Intoxicants: Refrain from consuming intoxicating substances and avoid using oil, gold, perfume, and soap on the body during Pitru Paksha days.

3) Emotional Balance: Do not express anger, engage in arguments, or rush through the Shradh rituals.

4) Avoiding Auspicious Events: Marriage, Mundan (tonsure ceremony), Upanayana (sacred thread ceremony), foundation stone laying, and housewarming should be avoided during this period.

5) Performing Rituals: The head of the family or the eldest male member typically performs the Shradh. In the absence of a male member, any other male family member can offer water to the ancestors. Sons and grandsons can also participate by performing Tarpan.

6) Ritual Items: Use white flowers and essential items like Ganga water, honey, milk, white cloth, and sesame seeds during Shradh rituals.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)