Parents-To-Be Aditya Seal & Anushka Ranjan Stun In Matching 'Shaadi-Coded' Outfits For Akansha-Sharan Wedding |

The wedding celebrations of Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma turned into a glamorous family affair as several Bollywood celebrities gathered to bless the newlyweds. Among those who stole the spotlight were parents-to-be Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan, who made a stylish appearance in coordinated traditional ensembles, effortlessly embracing wedding-season fashion.

The couple, who announced their first pregnancy in May 2026 through an adorable maternity photoshoot on Instagram, where Aditya's custom "Baap" T-shirt became an instant talking point, made their first major public appearance since sharing the happy news.

TAKE A LOOK:

Arriving hand in hand for Anushka's younger sister Akansha's wedding, the duo complemented each other in elegant shades of beige and ivory. Their coordinated looks perfectly blended understated luxury with timeless festive dressing, making them one of the most stylish couples at the ceremony.

Aditya Seal looked dapper in a classic beige-ivory kurta and matching trousers, layered with a finely embroidered sleeveless jacket that elevated the traditional ensemble. His neatly groomed beard and polished hairstyle added a sharp finish, keeping the overall look sophisticated and effortlessly elegant.

Meanwhile, Anushka Ranjan radiated pregnancy glow in a beautifully crafted beige gharara set. The outfit featured a delicately embroidered semi-sheer kurta paired with intricately embellished flared gharara pants, creating a graceful silhouette that beautifully accommodated her growing baby bump. A soft sheer dupatta draped elegantly over her shoulders completed the ensemble.

Keeping her accessories regal yet refined, Anushka styled the outfit with a statement necklace and matching earrings that perfectly complemented the intricate embroidery. Her soft glam makeup, radiant complexion and neatly styled hair allowed the outfit and her natural pregnancy glow to remain the highlight of her appearance.