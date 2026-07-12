Who Is Sharan Sharma? Gunjan Saxena Director Marries Akansha Ranjan Kapoor; Started His Career With Koffee With Karan |

Filmmaker Sharan Sharma has officially tied the knot with actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in an intimate wedding ceremony held in Mumbai on July 11. Surrounded by their families and closest friends, the couple celebrated their union in a private yet star-studded affair that quickly became one of Bollywood's most talked-about weddings.

While Akansha is a familiar face in the entertainment industry, many have been curious to know more about her husband and acclaimed filmmaker, Sharan Sharma.

Who Is Sharan Sharma?

Sharan began his journey in the entertainment industry by working with Karan Johar's team on the popular celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan between 2013 and 2014. The experience introduced him to the world of filmmaking and production before he transitioned into feature films. He also worked as an assistant director on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, one of Bollywood's most celebrated coming-of-age films.

In 2020, Sharma made his directorial debut under Dharma Productions with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring Janhvi Kapoor. Later, he reunited with Janhvi Kapoor in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi (2025), which also featured Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. Further, he has announced another movie, 'Kuku Ki Kundli' under Dharma Productions, it stars Bhuvan Bam, Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles.

Unlike traditional ceremonies, Akansha and Sharan opted for a registered marriage, choosing to skip the customary pheras while exchanging vows in a simple and elegant celebration.

The wedding festivities began a day earlier with a glamorous cocktail party in Mumbai, attended by several prominent names from the film industry. Celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha were among those who joined the couple to celebrate the special occasion, turning the intimate gathering into a stylish Bollywood affair.

The couple's wedding celebrations reflected understated elegance throughout. For the ceremony, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor chose a beautifully embroidered red Arpita Mehta saree paired with a heavily embellished gold blouse. She embraced the growing trend of minimal bridal beauty by opting for a fresh, natural makeup look.