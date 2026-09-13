Pakistani Actress Mahira Khan Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Exquisite Saree At TIFF 2026 After Announcing 2nd Pregnancy 

Mahira Khan at Toronto International Film Festival 2026 | Image Courtesy: Wajahat Syed

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is entering another beautiful chapter of motherhood, and her latest appearance made it all the more special. At the Toronto International Film Festival 2026, the mom-to-be proudly showed off her baby bump in a beautifully handcrafted saree, marking a memorable appearance on the international stage.

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Mahira Khan debuts baby bump in a saree at TIFF 2026

For her TIFF appearance, Mahira draped a handcrafted saree by Aafrinish By Niazi that was anything but minimal. The burgundy six-yard was heavily decked up with an intricate mix of paisley and floral-inspired patterns, giving the traditional silhouette an ornate, handcrafted character.

The standout element was the deep teal-blue pallu, which broke up the burgundy base with an exquisite contrast. It was finished with ornate borders and tassel details that added maximalism to the drape.

Mahira paired the saree with a matching burgundy blouse, keeping the overall colour story cohesive and allowing the contrasting pallu to stand out.

Her accessories were equally over-the-top, featuring chunky gold jhumkas, a textured teal clutch that picked up the colour of the pallu and statement rings that added a hint of sparkle.

The beauty look complemented the elaborate outfit without overpowering it. Mahira opted for a dewy base, defined eyes, rosy cheeks and a highlighted glow, finishing the look with a bright lip. For her hair, she went for a middle-parted braided hairstyle, with soft curls framing the front of her face.

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The appearance also came during a significant TIFF outing for Mahira. She moderated a conversation as part of the festival’s Community Impact programming and was honoured for her contribution to cinema.

Actress announces her second pregnancy

The TIFF appearance came after Mahira announced that she was expecting her second child at 41. The baby will be her first with her second husband, Pakistani entrepreneur Salim Karim, and the couple’s first child together.

Mahira is already a mother to her 17-year-old son, Azlan, whom she shares with her first husband, Ali Askari.

For her pregnancy announcement, the actress shared a dramatic photograph in which she was seen showing her baby bump while dressed in an elegant, flowing white dress. She accompanied the announcement with a heartfelt message: “We make plans and then there is Allah’s plan.”