Kareena Kapoor Khan Revives John Galliano's Baby-Pink Skirt Suit From 1999 While Promoting Daayra

Kareena Kapoor Khan in 1999 John Galliano | Instagram

Trust Kareena Kapoor Khan to make a trip down fashion’s memory lane look completely current. The Bollywood actress has been switching things up through the promotional run of Daayra, and her latest appearance brought a particularly good dose of vintage glamour. Instead of reaching for something straight off the latest runway, Kareena went back to 1999, proving that a great silhouette really does have no expiry date.

Kareena Kapoor Khan revives John Galliano's 90s look

For the latest appearance, Kareena stepped out in a vintage baby-pink John Galliano skirt suit from the Spring/Summer 1999 collection. The ensemble featured a chic blazer with shawl lapels, padded shoulders, front button closure and an elegant bow detail at the neckline.

The jacket also came with a tapered, slim-fit silhouette and a shorter hemline, creating a close-to-the-body shape that highlighted Kareena’s figure. Underneath, she wore a matching top with a scoop neckline and fitted construction, keeping the layers sleek rather than bulky.

Styled by celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor, the actress paired the suit with its coordinating pencil skirt, which fell to the knee and followed the body-hugging silhouette of the jacket.

Kareena kept the accessories equally demure with embellished pointed heels, sleek diamond earrings, and a statement diamond ring that added enough sparkle without overpowering the tailoring.

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Her beauty look stayed firmly within the pink palette with feathered brows, shimmery pink eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-heavy lashes, rouged cheeks, soft contouring and soft pink glossy lips. For her hair, Kareena opted for a swept-back, side-parted style, allowing the lengths to fall naturally over her shoulders.

Before Galliano, Kareena looked to Versace’s archives

Kareena’s latest vintage outing followed another archival fashion moment from the Daayra promotional campaign. For the film’s trailer launch in Mumbai, she reached into Versace’s archives, bringing a 23-year-old creation back into the spotlight.

The outfit featured an olive-green figure-hugging blazer with a deep V neckline and a front zipper. The defining detail came around the waist, where strap-and-button elements gave the jacket a structured, almost military-inspired edge.

She paired the fitted blazer with matching straight-leg trousers, keeping the proportions clean and streamlined. Rather than introducing another colour through her footwear, Kareena completed the look with pointed-toe pumps in the same olive-green shade, creating a seamless monochromatic finish.

With both looks, Kareena showed how archival fashion can be styled without feeling stuck in its original era. One took a 1999 John Galliano skirt suit into the present, while the other gave a vintage Versace creation a fresh outing. And if her recent Daayra appearances are anything to go by, the actor’s fashion archive is proving to be a very good place to look.