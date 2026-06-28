Padma Bhushan Alka Yagnik's Health Explained: Can Loud Sound & Earphones Cause Hearing Loss?

For decades, the voice of Alka Yagnik has been synonymous with some of Bollywood's most iconic songs. On June 23, the veteran singer was honoured with the prestigious Padma Bhushan by Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. While expressing gratitude for the recognition, Alka also opened up about a deeply personal health battle that has kept her away from the public eye for the past two years.

Alka Yagnik on her rare hearing condition

In a heartfelt note shared on social media, Alka revealed that she has largely stayed away from public appearances while dealing with ongoing sensorineural hearing loss. Thanking her well-wishers for their constant prayers and support, she described the period as one of the most challenging phases of her life.

The singer had first disclosed her diagnosis in 2024 after suddenly losing her hearing following a flight. Recalling the frightening experience, she shared that she was shocked when she realised she "couldn't hear anything" after stepping out of the aircraft.

Calling it a "major setback" that caught her completely off guard, Alka admitted it took time to process the diagnosis before she was ready to speak publicly about it. She also used the opportunity to caution fans, especially young musicians, about the risks of prolonged exposure to loud music and frequent headphone use, adding that she hopes to one day share more about the health challenges that came with her profession.

So, what is Sensorineural Hearing Loss?

According to Dr. Archana S, Consultant ENT Surgeon at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, Sensorineural Hearing Loss (SNHL) occurs when the delicate sensory hair cells inside the inner ear or the auditory nerve become damaged, preventing sound signals from reaching the brain efficiently.

Unlike hearing loss caused by earwax build-up or infections, SNHL is generally permanent because these tiny hair cells cannot naturally regenerate once injured.

Dr. Archana explains that several factors can trigger the condition, including ageing, viral infections, prolonged exposure to loud sounds, certain medications, head injuries, genetic causes, and medical conditions such as diabetes or hypertension. She emphasises that early diagnosis and timely treatment can help preserve existing hearing and improve communication.

Can loud music and earphones increase the risk?

One of the biggest concerns, according to Dr. Archana, is excessive exposure to loud audio through headphones and earphones.

"Repeated exposure to loud sound is one of the leading preventable causes of Sensorineural Hearing Loss," she says. She explains that listening above 85 decibels for extended periods can gradually damage the inner ear's sensory hair cells. Since these cells do not regenerate, the resulting hearing loss can become irreversible.

The specialist also points out that today's generation spends several hours wearing earphones for work, gaming and entertainment, often increasing the volume to block outside noise.

To reduce the risk, she recommends following the 60/60 rule – listening at no more than 60 per cent volume for a maximum of 60 minutes at a stretch, followed by regular listening breaks.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.