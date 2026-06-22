'I Couldn't Turn My Neck': Shilpa Shetty Opens Up On Battling Spondylosis With Yoga

For millions of fans, Shilpa Shetty is synonymous with fitness. From acing difficult yoga poses to sharing wellness tips online, the actress has long inspired people to prioritise their health. But what many may not know is that her journey with yoga didn't begin as a lifestyle choice; it began with pain.

How yoga entered Shilpa's life

Speaking during the 12th International Yoga Day celebrations in Haryana, Shilpa candidly opened up about how she was diagnosed with spondylosis and how yoga eventually became her path to recovery, resilience and self-discovery.

"I got introduced to yoga because it was prescribed to me," she shared in a chat with ANI. "I suffered from spondylosis, so my physiotherapist advised me to practise certain asanas."

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What started as a medical recommendation soon became something much deeper. The actress said she hired a yoga teacher and gradually began exploring different forms of the practice.

"As I got deeper into yoga, I realised there was a huge shift within me," she said. "It changes the way you see things and your perspective on life. It makes you more aware and eventually becomes a journey of self-discovery."

Recalling the severity of her condition, Shilpa spoke about the limitations she once faced. "There was a time when I couldn't turn my neck fully and I couldn't look back," she said.

Today, however, things are very different. "Now I can do a headstand. Imagine — it's the same body. Yoga taught me that the mind is more powerful than the body," she added, highlighting the transformative power of discipline and consistency.

What is Cervical Spondylosis?

According to the Mayo Clinic, cervical spondylosis is an age-related condition caused by the gradual wear and tear of the discs and bones in the neck.

As the spinal discs lose moisture and shrink over time, changes similar to osteoarthritis can occur, including the formation of bone spurs. The condition becomes increasingly common with age, with more than 85 per cent of people over 60 experiencing some degree of cervical spondylosis.

Many people may not have any symptoms at all. However, when symptoms do appear, they often include neck pain, stiffness and reduced mobility. In some cases, the condition can narrow the spinal canal and put pressure on nerves, leading to numbness, tingling, weakness in the limbs, difficulty walking or even problems with bladder and bowel control.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.