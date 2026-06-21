Want To Reduce Belly Fats? Yoga Expert Shares 5 Asanas To Tone Your Body

As the world celebrates International Yoga Day on June 21, many people are turning to yoga not just for peace of mind but also to stay fit and active. While there is no magic exercise that melts belly fat overnight, a consistent yoga practice can strengthen the core, improve digestion and boost overall fitness. According to yoga expert Sonali Shah, a combination of mindful movement and breathwork can help tone the body while building strength from within.

Here are five yoga asanas she recommends for strengthening the core and supporting healthy weight management:

Naukasana (Boat Pose)

If you're looking to engage your entire midsection, Naukasana is a great place to start. The pose challenges balance while activating the abdominal muscles.

How to do it:

Lie flat on your back.

Simultaneously lift your legs, chest and arms.

Balance on your sitting bones.

Hold the posture for 15 to 30 seconds while breathing steadily.

Benefits:

Strengthens the abdominal area

Improves digestion

Enhances balance and stamina

Helps tone the core muscles

Kumbhakasana (Plank Pose)

Simple yet effective, the plank is a full-body exercise that works wonders for the core.

How to do it:

Begin in a push-up position.

Place your shoulders directly above your wrists.

Tighten your abdominal muscles and keep the body aligned from head to heels.

Hold for 20 to 60 seconds.

Benefits:

Strengthens the entire core

Improves posture

Builds endurance

Supports calorie burning

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

This gentle backbend stretches the spine while engaging the abdominal region.

How to do it:

Lie on your stomach with palms placed beside your chest.

Inhale and slowly lift your chest.

Keep the shoulders relaxed and elbows slightly bent.

Hold for 20 to 30 seconds.

Benefits:

Tones abdominal muscles

Improves spinal flexibility

Stimulates digestive organs

Reduces stiffness and fatigue

Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

Dhanurasana is known for its ability to energise the body while strengthening the back and core.

How to do it:

Lie face down.

Bend your knees and hold your ankles.

Inhale as you lift your chest and thighs off the floor.

Keep breathing evenly and hold for 15 to 20 seconds.

Benefits:

Activates abdominal muscles

Improves metabolism

Enhances digestion

Strengthens the back and core

Utkatasana (Chair Pose)

Don't let the name fool you, this pose can make your legs and core work hard.

How to do it:

Stand with feet hip-width apart.

Raise your arms overhead.

Bend your knees as if sitting on an imaginary chair.

Keep the chest lifted and spine straight.

Hold for 20 to 45 seconds.

Benefits:

Strengthens legs and core

Improves stamina

Supports healthy weight management

Enhances balance and stability

While these asanas can help tone the body and strengthen the core, Shah emphasises that consistency is key. Pairing yoga with a balanced diet, adequate sleep and an active lifestyle can go a long way in achieving overall wellness.

Disclaimer: These asanas should be practised under the supervision of a qualified yoga instructor. Individuals with medical conditions, injuries, pregnancy or recent surgeries should consult a healthcare professional before starting any yoga routine.