Out of the closet

Before the festivities begin, it’s time to prep well. Cleaning your house, ridding your space of old and unused stuff and looking forward to a new future... it’s a wonderful exercise in cleansing. “Diwali closet-cleaning is a tradition. We do it every year, and it is probably the only time we thoroughly clean our closets.

Women shop all year round, and the contents of our closets keep increasing. Diwali closet-cleaning is an opportunity to pack away all the clothes we don’t wear any more, and pass it on to someone who actually needs it. What can be better than starting a fresh year, with a new closet?” states designer Dia Ajmera. So, let’s talk about spring-cleaning your closet before the festive season breaks in!

The need to de-clutter

Many of us are compulsive buyers who love to get into the stores and buy whatever catches our eyes. But what happens next, is that it all gets piled up and we land up never wearing much of what we have purchased. “To make one particular T-shirt more than 200 gallons of water is used and, as an environmentalist and designer, I have paid a lot of attention to the concept of reduce, reuse and recycle.

If all our clothes are put to better use we would be able to save a lot not only in terms of money, but also in terms of electricity and helping the environment,” shares designer Amy Billimoria. Cleansing and cleaning should be a part of our lives not only seasonal or occasional, it has to be done as often as we can. “It is so because when we clean our houses it’s like cleansing our inner selves, cleansing our mind, body and soul. This is something that everyone should practice because decluttering also invites good energy to our lives and our surroundings,” specifies designer Hema Kaul.

Getting you there

Before getting into your festive binge wish list and jamming as much as you can into that tiny space in your closet, think of a little purge. Building a capsule wardrobe is all the rage at the moment but if that is too extreme for you, here are some ways to keep your overflowing closet in check. “To have a better view of all that you have stored all these years, spread out everything (clothes, accessories, shoes) from your closet on the floor.

Once you are done emptying your closet, start by segregating,” advises stylist Maneka Harisinghani. She says the first category can be things too worn out to wear and hence stuff to retire. “You can even systemise your items in order of colour, silhouettes, casual, dressy and more,” points out designer Parikshaat Wadhwani.