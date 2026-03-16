Oscars 2026: KPop Demon Hunters Scripts History With FIRST Korean Song Win, EJAE Gives Emotional Speech In Viral Video

The 2026 Oscars delivered a historic moment for K-pop fans around the world. The hit track "Golden" from the Netflix animated film KPop Demon Hunters created history at the Academy Awards by becoming the first-ever K-pop song to win Best Original Song on March 15 in Los Angeles.

The milestone moment turned even more emotional when singer-songwriter EJAE, who co-wrote the track, took the stage to accept the award and delivered a heartfelt speech that quickly went viral online.

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EJAE’s emotional acceptance speech

Overwhelmed with emotion, EJAE struggled to hold back tears while addressing the audience. Reflecting on her journey, she spoke about how K-pop was once something she was mocked for loving.

"Thank you so much to the Academy for this insane award,” EJAE began tearfully. “Growing up, people made fun of me for liking K-pop, but now everyone’s singing our song and all the Korean lyrics. I’m so proud.”

Watch the speech below:

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She added that the win symbolised something deeper than success. "And I realised the song, this award, is not about success; it’s about resilience."

EJAE also thanked her family and the creative team behind the film, including directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, producer Michelle Wang, along with Netflix and Sony Animation for bringing the project to life.

Before the award announcement, EJAE also took the stage alongside fellow performers Rei Ami and Audrey Nuna for a high-energy performance of "Golden."

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Red carpet looks with ‘Golden’ theme

The stars of the film also embraced the theme of their hit song with striking red-carpet ensembles.

EJAE dazzled in a strapless beaded gold gown from Dior. The elegant dress featured a draped bodice, a bold front slit and a side train finished with a fringed hem that added movement to the glamorous look.

Audrey Nuna opted for a dramatic avant-garde outfit by Thom Browne. Her ensemble combined a heavily beaded high-collared jacket with a voluminous black ballgown-style skirt.

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Meanwhile, Rei Ami chose a playful yet striking look, featuring a gold-and-black beaded mini dress layered under a dramatic black opera coat decorated with ornate gold bird motifs.

With a historic win, a high-energy performance and unforgettable fashion moments, the team behind KPop Demon Hunters ensured that the 2026 Oscars would be remembered as a milestone night for K-pop on the global stage.

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