No Phone, No Smoking! Met Gala 2026 Strict RULES By Anna Wintour That Guest Must Follow – Or Not Get Invited Again

With just hours to go before the world's most glamorous night begins, the buzz around the Met Gala 2026 is at an all-time high. But while the red carpet promises drama, couture, and viral moments, what happens inside is a whole different story, one ruled by strict guidelines set by none other than Anna Wintour. Break them, and you might not be invited back.

Inside Met Gala Rules!

Your phone? Not welcome at the table

Once guests step into the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art, the rules kick in. One of the most talked-about restrictions is the no-phone policy during dinner. That means no scrolling, no Instagram stories, and definitely no selfies mid-meal. While some celebs have bent the rule in the past, officially, phones are a no-go inside.

Absolutely no smoking

Another non-negotiable rule: no smoking anywhere in or around the venue. This includes e-cigarettes too. As per media reports, the reason is to protect the museum's priceless archives and couture pieces. Despite this, the rule has been broken before, though it’s definitely not encouraged.

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Invite-only and highly exclusive

Think you can just show up? Not happening. The Met Gala is strictly invitation-only, and Anna Wintour personally approves every name on the guest list. Even if a brand pays a hefty amount for a table, the final say on who attends still rests with her.

Theme is mandatory, not a suggestion

Each year’s theme isn’t just for decoration; it’s the heart of the event. For 2026, the theme "Costume Art" and dress code "Fashion Is Art" demand creativity and bold interpretation. Celebrities collaborate with designers months in advance, and yes, looks are reportedly approved beforehand.

You don’t choose your seat

Inside, even the biggest stars don’t get special treatment when it comes to seating. The arrangement is meticulously planned months ahead, often placing guests next to unexpected companions. As event planner Eaddy Kiernan shared with Vogue, "We start with a seating document when the names come together in December… figuring out the flow of the evening."

Even the food has rules

The restrictions don’t stop at behaviour; certain foods are banned too. Ingredients like onions, garlic, and chives are off the menu because strong flavours and lingering breath don’t exactly pair well with couture and close conversations. As Anna once said, "Well, those are three things I’m not particularly fond of."