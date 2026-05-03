Met Gala 2026 Date & Time: Know This Year’s Theme, Dress Code & Guest List

Fashion’s biggest night is almost here, and the buzz around the iconic Met Gala 2026 is already at an all-time high. From a thought-provoking theme to a star-studded guest list, this year’s edition promises to be a spectacle where couture meets culture. If you’re planning to stay up (or wake up early) for the action, here’s everything you need to know.

Met Gala 2026: Date, time & venue

The Met Gala traditionally takes place on the first Monday of May, and 2026 is no different. The event will be held on May 4, 2026, at the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

For viewers in India, the red carpet action begins in the early hours of May 5 at 3:30 AM, making it a must-watch late-night fashion moment.

Met Gala 2026: Theme & dress code

This year’s Met Gala's theme is “Costume Art,” which dives into how clothing connects with the human body and artistic expression across history.

The accompanying dress code, “Fashion Is Art,” gives celebrities plenty of room to experiment, so expect bold silhouettes, conceptual designs, and couture that blurs the line between outfit and artwork.

Met Gala 2026: Co-chairs

Leading the evening are global icons, including Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and ofcourse, Anna Wintour.

Notably, Beyoncé’s return marks her first Met Gala appearance in nearly a decade, adding even more excitement to the night.

Met Gala 2026: Guest list

The Met Gala is known for its ultra-exclusive guest list, and 2026 is shaping up to be no different. From India, confirmed attendees include Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Isha Ambani, and Natasha Poonawalla.

Globally, the host committee features names like Zoë Kravitz and Anthony Vaccarello, along with stars such as Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Sam Smith, and Angela Bassett.

Rumoured attendees include fashion and music heavyweights like Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Lisa, Jennie and many others.

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Met Gala 2026: Where to watch

You don’t need an invite to catch the glamour. The red carpet will be streamed live on Vogue’s digital platforms, including YouTube and TikTok. Coverage kicks off at 6 PM ET, with hosts like Ashley Graham, La La Anthony, and Cara Delevingne leading the broadcast, while Emma Chamberlain returns as the red carpet correspondent.