Met Gala 2026 Live In India: When & Where To Watch Karan Johar's Debut On Iconic Red Carpet?

The countdown is officially on, and if you're a fashion lover, this is your Super Bowl moment. The Met Gala 2026 is just hours away, and this year, there’s an extra dose of excitement for Indian audiences as Karan Johar gears up to make his much-anticipated debut on the iconic red carpet. And, if you want to catch fashion's biggest night live, keep reading to know.

When & where to watch Met Gala 2026 in India

The star-studded Met Gala red carpet will kick off in New York on May 4 at 6 pm ET, which will be an early morning watch in India. Desi viewers can tune in at 3:30 am IST on Tuesday, May 5, to catch all the action live.

While international audiences can stream it on platforms like Peacock, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV, Indian fans can simply head to Vogue’s official YouTube channel, where the livestream will be available.

Check out the live link below:

Indian stars attending Met Gala 2026

All eyes will be on Karan Johar, who is expected to make a jaw-dropping debut dressed by ace Indian designer Manish Malhotra. Known for his love for bold, maximalist fashion, Karan’s look is already one of the most talked-about moments to watch.

Joining him on the global stage will be the designer Manish himself, along with familiar Met faces like Isha Ambani and Natasha Poonawalla, all known for blending Indian craftsmanship with high-fashion drama.

Met Gala 2026 theme |

More about Met Gala 2026 theme and dress code

This year’s Met Gala theme, “Costume Art", ties into the Costume Institute’s upcoming exhibition, while the dress code, “Fashion Is Art", invites guests to interpret fashion as a form of artistic expression. In simpler terms, expect boundary-pushing silhouettes, theatrical couture, and unforgettable red carpet moments.

Held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the gala is more than just a fashion event; it’s a global spectacle where creativity meets culture, all in support of the museum’s Costume Institute.