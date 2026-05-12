 No Nude Dresses, No Sneakers! Inside Cannes Film Festival 2026 Dress Code
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleNo Nude Dresses, No Sneakers! Inside Cannes Film Festival 2026 Dress Code

No Nude Dresses, No Sneakers! Inside Cannes Film Festival 2026 Dress Code

The Cannes Film Festival 2026 has stricter dress code rules, officially banning “naked dresses,” oversized trailing gowns, and sneakers at gala screenings. Organisers stated, “For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the Red Carpet.” The festival also warned that guests violating the guidelines could be denied red-carpet access during the prestigious event running till May 23.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, May 12, 2026, 05:14 PM IST
article-image
Alia Bhatt at Cannes Film Festival 2025 | Instagram

The Cannes Film Festival 2026 has returned to the sparkling shores of the French Riviera, bringing yet another season of cinematic brilliance and unforgettable fashion statements. The prestigious event opened on May 12 at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France, and will run through May 23.

But before the world’s biggest stars make their entrances on the iconic red carpet, let’s take a closer look at the strict dress code rules that all attendees must follow this year.

No 'naked & sheer dresses' allowed

One of the most discussed rules remains the official ban on revealing sheer ensembles and provocative "naked dresses" that have dominated global red carpets in recent years.

According to the festival's official website, "For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the Red Carpet, as well as in any other area of the Festival." The organisers had first introduced the rule last year as part of stricter red-carpet regulations.

Read Also
Alia Bhatt Takes Over Cannes Film Festival 2026 As A Modern-Day Princess In Dreamy Ball Dress –...
article-image

Oversized gowns also under scrutiny

Interestingly, it’s not just sheer outfits facing restrictions. Cannes has also banned massive gowns with dramatic trains and oversized silhouettes.

According to the guidelines, large outfits that "hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre" are being discouraged. The rule focuses on improving movement on the carpet and inside screening venues, where exaggerated trains can often create logistical issues and safety concerns.

Read Also
When Indian Sarees Ruled Cannes! Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai & Janhvi Kapoor's Desi Drapes Still Have...
article-image

No sneakers, only elegant heels

The dress code for gala screenings at the Grand Théâtre Lumière remains equally formal this year.

The festival website states, "For the Grand Théâtre Lumière gala screenings taking place around 7 and 10 p.m., which are attended by the artistic teams, evening wear (long dress, tuxedo) is required."

Read Also
Tara Sutaria Leaves For Her Cannes 2026 Debut, Stuns In ₹1.29 Lakh Pinstripe Blazer Look At Mumbai...
article-image

The guidelines also allow alternatives like cocktail dresses, dark-coloured pantsuits, elegant tops with black trousers, and formal suits with bow ties or dark ties. However, the rules clearly specify "elegant shoes and sandals with or without a heel (no sneakers).”

The festival has also prohibited tote bags, backpacks, and oversized bags during gala screenings.

And in case anyone plans to bend the rules, Cannes has made its stance crystal clear: "The Festival welcoming teams will be obligated to prohibit Red Carpet access to anyone not respecting these rules."

Follow us on