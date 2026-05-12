No Nude Dresses, No Sneakers! Inside Cannes Film Festival 2026 Dress Code

Alia Bhatt at Cannes Film Festival 2025 | Instagram

The Cannes Film Festival 2026 has returned to the sparkling shores of the French Riviera, bringing yet another season of cinematic brilliance and unforgettable fashion statements. The prestigious event opened on May 12 at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France, and will run through May 23.

But before the world’s biggest stars make their entrances on the iconic red carpet, let’s take a closer look at the strict dress code rules that all attendees must follow this year.

No 'naked & sheer dresses' allowed

One of the most discussed rules remains the official ban on revealing sheer ensembles and provocative "naked dresses" that have dominated global red carpets in recent years.

According to the festival's official website, "For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the Red Carpet, as well as in any other area of the Festival." The organisers had first introduced the rule last year as part of stricter red-carpet regulations.

Oversized gowns also under scrutiny

Interestingly, it’s not just sheer outfits facing restrictions. Cannes has also banned massive gowns with dramatic trains and oversized silhouettes.

According to the guidelines, large outfits that "hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre" are being discouraged. The rule focuses on improving movement on the carpet and inside screening venues, where exaggerated trains can often create logistical issues and safety concerns.

No sneakers, only elegant heels

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The dress code for gala screenings at the Grand Théâtre Lumière remains equally formal this year.

The festival website states, "For the Grand Théâtre Lumière gala screenings taking place around 7 and 10 p.m., which are attended by the artistic teams, evening wear (long dress, tuxedo) is required."

The guidelines also allow alternatives like cocktail dresses, dark-coloured pantsuits, elegant tops with black trousers, and formal suits with bow ties or dark ties. However, the rules clearly specify "elegant shoes and sandals with or without a heel (no sneakers).”

The festival has also prohibited tote bags, backpacks, and oversized bags during gala screenings.

And in case anyone plans to bend the rules, Cannes has made its stance crystal clear: "The Festival welcoming teams will be obligated to prohibit Red Carpet access to anyone not respecting these rules."