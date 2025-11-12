Nitin Gadkari Shares Funny 'Latrine' Moment That Turned Painful: Says, 'Mai Chipak Gaya Uspe'

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is known for his straightforward style and refreshing sense of humor. But this time, it wasn’t a policy speech or infrastructure update that caught everyone’s attention-it was a hilarious personal story he shared during a recent public event. The moment, now viral on social media, has left netizens laughing and debating in equal measure.

A minister’s unexpected experience

During his podcast with Karishma Mehta, Gadkari began narrating a light-hearted incident to make a serious point about quality control in public projects. What started as a simple anecdote soon turned into a viral moment. The minister described how, during an inspection, he encountered a newly built toilet where an officer had taken an unusual shortcut-painting the commode with plastic paint instead of installing a proper fixture.

What followed was both funny and unfortunate. Gadkari said that when he tried to use the painted seat, the sticky oil-based paint caused him pain as it pulled out his body hair when he stood up. His animated storytelling and honesty drew laughter from the audience, and soon, from the entire internet.

Going viral: A mix of laughs and criticism

Clips from the event quickly spread across X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, with thousands praising Gadkari’s unfiltered honesty. One user commented, “The whole interview was cool. Gadkari ji is so real and grounded- most people wouldn’t admit such things!”

But not everyone was amused. A few critics questioned the appropriateness of such a story coming from a Union Minister. “Seriously? This is the interview of a national highways minister? Are we out of questions to ask that we’re discussing toilet situations?” wrote one user.