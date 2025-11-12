 Nitin Gadkari Shares Funny 'Latrine' Moment That Turned Painful: Says, 'Mai Chipak Gaya Uspe'
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleNitin Gadkari Shares Funny 'Latrine' Moment That Turned Painful: Says, 'Mai Chipak Gaya Uspe'

Nitin Gadkari Shares Funny 'Latrine' Moment That Turned Painful: Says, 'Mai Chipak Gaya Uspe'

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s candid and comical account of a “painted toilet disaster” has gone viral- a humorous tale with a serious reminder about quality control in public works

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 02:13 PM IST
article-image

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is known for his straightforward style and refreshing sense of humor. But this time, it wasn’t a policy speech or infrastructure update that caught everyone’s attention-it was a hilarious personal story he shared during a recent public event. The moment, now viral on social media, has left netizens laughing and debating in equal measure.

A minister’s unexpected experience

During his podcast with Karishma Mehta, Gadkari began narrating a light-hearted incident to make a serious point about quality control in public projects. What started as a simple anecdote soon turned into a viral moment. The minister described how, during an inspection, he encountered a newly built toilet where an officer had taken an unusual shortcut-painting the commode with plastic paint instead of installing a proper fixture.

What followed was both funny and unfortunate. Gadkari said that when he tried to use the painted seat, the sticky oil-based paint caused him pain as it pulled out his body hair when he stood up. His animated storytelling and honesty drew laughter from the audience, and soon, from the entire internet.

FPJ Shorts
'It Will Happen': Abhishek Sharma’s New Tattoo Captures Fearless Mindset
'It Will Happen': Abhishek Sharma’s New Tattoo Captures Fearless Mindset
Gold Prices Climb ₹328 To ₹1,24,241 Per 10 Grams, Mirroring Gains In Global Markets Amid Renewed US Federal Reserve Optimism
Gold Prices Climb ₹328 To ₹1,24,241 Per 10 Grams, Mirroring Gains In Global Markets Amid Renewed US Federal Reserve Optimism
Bank Of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 2,700 Posts Begins; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here
Bank Of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 2,700 Posts Begins; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here
'Many Ministers Will Go To Jail...': Congress Leader Ramesh Chennithala On Sabarimala Gold Theft Case
'Many Ministers Will Go To Jail...': Congress Leader Ramesh Chennithala On Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

Going viral: A mix of laughs and criticism

Clips from the event quickly spread across X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, with thousands praising Gadkari’s unfiltered honesty. One user commented, “The whole interview was cool. Gadkari ji is so real and grounded- most people wouldn’t admit such things!”

Read Also
Ranveer Singh Launches Rangeela, An 'Unapologetically Original' Vodka Inspired By His Bindass...
article-image

But not everyone was amused. A few critics questioned the appropriateness of such a story coming from a Union Minister. “Seriously? This is the interview of a national highways minister? Are we out of questions to ask that we’re discussing toilet situations?” wrote one user.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai's Iconic AER Receives Tatler Best Bars Awards 2025: Here's Why This Rooftop Party Spot At...

Mumbai's Iconic AER Receives Tatler Best Bars Awards 2025: Here's Why This Rooftop Party Spot At...

Nitin Gadkari Shares Funny 'Latrine' Moment That Turned Painful: Says, 'Mai Chipak Gaya Uspe'

Nitin Gadkari Shares Funny 'Latrine' Moment That Turned Painful: Says, 'Mai Chipak Gaya Uspe'

Delhi Car Blast: Miss Universe India Manika Vishwakarma 'Heartbroken' By Red Fort Tragedy, Says 'My...

Delhi Car Blast: Miss Universe India Manika Vishwakarma 'Heartbroken' By Red Fort Tragedy, Says 'My...

Ranveer Singh Launches Rangeela, An 'Unapologetically Original' Vodka Inspired By His Bindass...

Ranveer Singh Launches Rangeela, An 'Unapologetically Original' Vodka Inspired By His Bindass...

Govinda Hospitalised, Advised For Neurological Evaluation After Severe Headache & Dizziness: What...

Govinda Hospitalised, Advised For Neurological Evaluation After Severe Headache & Dizziness: What...