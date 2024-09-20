Nitin Gadkari Astrological Predictions: Challenging Path Ahead For ‘Expressway Man'

ANI

Nitin Jairam Gadkari was born on May 27, 1957, at 18.45 at Nagpur, Maharashtra. Currently, he is the 40th Minister of Road Transport & Highways in the Government of India. He is also the longest serving Minister for Road Transport and Highways — his tenure spanning over 10 years (2014-present). He is also the only person to serve under a single portfolio for three consecutive terms. He earlier served as the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from 2009 to 2013. At present, he represents the Nagpur constituency in the Lok Sabha and is a lawyer by profession. Gadkari has previously served as a minister in various departments, including water resources and river development, shipping, rural development, and MSME.

Gadkari is often called the ‘Expressway Man of India’ due to his initiation of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and his contributions to the development of expressways and other road infrastructure. The World Economic Forum has recognised him as the ‘pioneer of public-private partnership (PPP) in the road sector’. Under his tenure as Minister of Road and Transport, the Indian highway network grew by 59% within nine years. On October 27, 2023, a biopic in Marathi, titled Gadkari was released in Maharashtra.

The chart on the side is based on Gadkari’s birth date. Let us see what is in store for him astrologically.

The Ascendant rising is Scorpio at 12.37 degrees at Anuradha nakshtra ruled by Saturn, which is in the Ascendant itself being the lord of third (self-efforts) and fourth (throne). It is aspected by Sun and Venus from the seventh house. Sun is a royal planet and Venus is aspecting the Ascendant from its own house Taurus. This shows an excellent yog for rise in public life.

The Ascendant lord, Mars, is posited in the eighth house in tithi shunya rasi, which is not a welcome feature. Mars is placed in the eighth house in exchange with Mercury in the sixth house. This is a yog in Vedic astrology known as ‘Vipreet Raja Yog’. However, this yog gives rise after a massive hard work and also gives downfall from a high position.

Mars is placed in the star of Punarvasu, whose lord of Jupiter placed in the 10th house lord of second and the fifth house. Rahu is placed in the 12th house in trine to Mars in the eighth house. Transit Rahu will enter Purvabhadrapada (nakshatra of Jupiter from February 25, 2025. The transit Rahu will be in the sign Aquarius from May 30, 2025, which will activate the natal Mars. Similarly, the transit Jupiter will be in the sign Gemini from May 15, 2025. So, this period from February 25, 2025 or May 30, 2025 till December 2, 2025 (especially in the month of February/March 2025) will be a period when he can shunted out of the ministry and some other less important ministry can be allotted to him. This period also can be difficult for him with respect to his health. This period also coincides with my prediction of fall of Modi government from the first quarter of 2025. As per my prediction Narendra Modi will face downfall from January 14, 2025.

The current dasa is of Jupiter/Rahu/Saturn from June 22, 2024 to November 8, 2024, Jupiter/Rahu/Mercury from November 8, 2024 to March 12, 2025, Jupiter/Rahu/Ketu from March 12, 2025 to May 2, 2025 and Jupiter/Rahu/Sun from May 2, 2025 to September 25, 2025. During this period, especially between October 15, 2024 to January 4, 2025 and between April 27, 2024 to June 7, 2025, either his health can get affected or he can be caught into some corruption related to his ministry. The transit Ketu into the sign Leo into Purvaphalguni nakshatra between July 10, 2025 to April 21, 2026 will also prove to be a very difficult period with respect to his health and his public life. The transit of Mars in Gemini at 20 degrees from May 30, 2024 to October 20, 2024 and from January 22, 2025, to April 4, 2025, will also be difficult with respect to his health and his public life.

Though quite a few expect Gadkari to be the choice as the next PM after Modi’s debacle, his charts do not support that. He will be powerful, but not the PM.

(Sundar Balakrishnan is a professor of Astrology at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mumbai)