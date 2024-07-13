Nisha's Mumbai: Nisha JamVwal Writes About Celebrating Zarine Khan's 80th Birthday & Taj Winning Best Brand Award

Pretty maids all in a row

Not rain, thunder nor floods could have kept her myriad friends and well-wishers away. Zarine Khan turns 80 this July and her daughter Simone Arora celebrates the octogenarian's birthday at her well-appointed spacious villa with beautiful daughters Farah Khan and Suzan Khan, which is today a crush of friends, well-wishers, and the perennial social butterflies in designer attires, air-kissing and exchanging hugs in a tangible air of affectionate bonhomie.

Zarine in a graceful pink kurta ensemble, presides with her customary signature warmth towards each guest who comes across to wish her. The sitting room downstairs, and two on the mezzanine are full and incredibly packed – so many beautiful stars, actors, celebrities and perennial socialites, all in a whirl to grab pictures, with champagne glasses in hand as they twirl the rounds with affectionate greetings. It's an ambience of exceptional love that I think emanates from Zarine's own flow of warm love hospitality, which is indeed the theme of the day!

As I sit beside Zarine, I exult in her evergreen persona – not a wrinkle is visible, her face as evergreen as when I first met her! She sincerely attributes it all to the divine, I would add that love and her graciousness for all people around her is the fount of her youth! The wonderful thing is, that her birthday celebration brings you the opportunity to catch up with every friend you may not have met in a while.

Hema Malini sits with a beautifully groomed Esha Deol as she takes my hand and makes me sit beside her. Rekha, whom I have a special fondness for, warmly greets me in her ever-sensuous voice. Incredibly, she seems to grow younger and more beautiful every year.

Zarine as the culinary maestro has quite outdone herself. Simone has executed her menu with every item made in-house, with chefs familiar with Simone's penchant for perfection. The queen of the long table laden with silver and spangled cutlery, and the ever-favoured mutton biriyani. But there is also the Dhansak with its accompaniment of brown rice, there is an elaborate mutton in gravy alongside tangy buttered pao-bhaji. Baked Lasagna and the Russian salad along with other dishes set the continental note. There is Sindhi Kadhi and Rogan Josh, and the never omitted Kaali Daal Makhani, can paneer be far? I could go on but one gets the idea. The desserts are marked by a revival of the delectable trifle pudding and much more. But back to the party. Zarine's niece is a singer who would do an Opera proud and regales us with her melismatic resonant renderings.

Strongest brand in the world

My dinner to celebrate Taj as the strongest brand in the world no less - was one that I enjoyed as much as my guests did. I was also celebrating Managing Director IHCL Puneet Chatwal for this exemplary accolade, who along with his team has been transformational in his vision for the group. Ever since he graced the chair he has been seen to bring Taj from strength to strength. The guests present who were corporate heads and leading lights of society applauded this great hotel brand by the Tata group for making even India proud.



