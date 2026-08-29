'Nightmare For Guys': Air India Flight Attendants Tie Rakhi To Passenger Mid-Air; Netizens React Hilariously

WATCH: Air India Flight Attendants Tie Rakhi To Passenger Mid-Air; 'Nightmare For Guys', Netizens React Hilariously | Instagram @sudhanshukaushik

Raksha Bandhan celebrations took an unexpected turn for one passenger travelling aboard an Air India flight on August 28. While families across the country came together to celebrate the festival of siblings, Indian-American writer Sudhanshu Kaushik found himself celebrating the occasion at 30,000 feet — and with an entire cabin crew seemingly determined to make him their brother.

Kaushik shared a video capturing the hilarious moment on social media, which has since caught the attention of the internet. In the clip, an Air India flight attendant can be seen tying a rakhi around his wrist as another crew member records the interaction.

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The video came with a cheeky text overlay that read, “The entire group of flight attendants on my flight decided to bro-zone me.” The unexpected Raksha Bandhan moment quickly turned into a funny internet story, with viewers amused by the passenger's mid-air 'brother-zoning'.

Netizens Can't Stop Laughing

The comments section was soon filled with hilarious reactions. One user jokingly called the situation the “biggest nightmare”, while others joined in with their own playful takes on being unexpectedly handed a rakhi.

Comments | Instagram @sudhanshukaushik

The moment also caught the attention of some viewers who recognised the flight attendant featured in the video. Several users tagged her in the comments, eventually prompting a response from the crew member herself.

The flight attendant, who appears to be Apurba Dewan, added another twist to the story. Responding to Kaushik's post, she wrote, “FYI @sudhanshukaushik he volunteered.”

Comments | Instagram @sudhanshukaushik

Her comment suggested that Kaushik had willingly volunteered to have the rakhi tied, making the entire exchange even more amusing.