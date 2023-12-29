New Year Special: Elevate Your Coastal Dining Experience At THIS Mumbai Restaurant 

Coast & Bloom restaurant |

If you are looking forward to celebrating New Year's Eve with some delicious seafood and complementing cocktails, we have you covered. The Coast & Bloom restaurant in Dadar, Mumbai could be your paradise to enjoy palatable food and a globally inspired coastal dining experience. It offers a limited-edition special menu for non-vegetarians with fresh flavours of the coast, and the scent of saltwater which can be appreciated with the live music.

Special menu for New Year Eve

The restaurant believes in presenting the relishing flavours of the sea and the shore to foodies. The menu serves Crab Minestrone Soup, Spicy Bloody Mary Prawns Salad, Brazilian Coconut Shrimp, and more to treat one's taste buds.

Crab Minestrone |

The soup option comes as a healthy sip to begin one’s food journey, echoing the freshness of the waters and a delightful mix of veggies. It blends the Minestrone recipe with succulent crab meat. Next on the special menu come delicacies curated with prawns and shrimp. While the salad is a spicy selection with roasted prawns that taste great with a blend of tomatoes and bell pepper coleslaw, the other dish is a shallow-fried preparation involving medium-sized shrimp to set the holiday mood right. The Brazilian cuisine is served with a mango tequila dip to amp up the feel and flavour of it.

Brazilian Coconut Shrimps |

For those who seek a Chicken meal wherever they go, the Chicken Parmesan Picatta is a must-try to elevate your dining experience here. Another dish on the special menu that stays available until December 31 is the Port Wine Fish which marks a blend of Korean and other Asian flavours.

Chicken Parmesan Picatta. |

Coast & Bloom speaks of their potential to give customers a passport to the hidden gems of the coast, transporting them to the sun-kissed shores with the dishes they have to offer. However, one must note that the restaurant is not open for online delivery asking you to visit them to taste and celebrate the gastronomic artistry of the sea.