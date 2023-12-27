6 Places In Mumbai With Best DJ & Signature Cocktails To Celebrate New Year's Eve

6 NYE Party Places In Mumbai | Unsplash

It's time to send off 2023 and enter 2024 with a grand celebration. Not sure how to make your New Year's Eve memorable and fun? Mumbaikars might choose from the curated list of the best party venues in the city to mark the occasion. From the hottest songs to setting the dance floor on fire to sipping the perfect cocktails, you have everything you ask for at these party spots in Mumbai.

6 Places In Mumbai To Celebrate New Year's Eve

(1) Bayroute, Juhu, BKC, Powai & Palladium

Bid farewell to the year with an unforgettable New Year's Eve bash with foot-tapping music, a live DJ. Dance your way into the new year with Bayroute's festive vibes. Each of Bayroute’s outlets including Juhu, BKC, Powai, Palladium is set to have the most incredible start to the new year. With a live DJ at each location, Juhu - DJ Kalp, BKC - DJ Satz, Powai - DJ Nikool, and Palladium - DJ Rohit. The 31st of December is the best time to spend the day at Bayroute, with a festive brunch in the day, ringing the last day of ‘23, and an incredible party at night to bring in the new year.

(2) Neuma, Colaba

Neuma is transforming into the ultimate studio destination for New Year's Eve. Dance under the stars and neon lights as studio nights take centre stage. With a curated NYE music list and a menu unlike any other, Neuma promises an immersive experience to welcome the new year.

(3) All Saints, Khar

All Saints is the place to be for a unique New Year's celebration. Enjoy a creative bar experience paired with a dance night that will keep you on your feet. Immerse yourself in the artistic vibes, indulge in the festive menu, and dance your way into 2024, with DJ Reeshav’s groovy beats. Remember wearing white while planning to visit and vibe here as the theme goes "All white all night."

(4) Epitome, Lower Parel

Epitome is hosting the most special NYE party in Mumbai: with DJ Tedd and Yoschi enjoy the best selection of music, curated especially for you by the best DJs in the city. Get ready to be blown away by an incredible choice of in-house booze offered by Epitome. This will be a night to remember. The venue comes as a promising one to sip Signature cocktails and a well-curated festive menu amid a great music playlist to keep the party alive.

(5) BlueBop Cafe, Khar

BlueBop Cafe invites you to a night of countdown extravagance. Enjoy reduced MRP on alcohol every hour from 8 pm to midnight, ensuring your glass is always filled with cheer. Opt for their special NYE package, featuring a mix of Indian and imported liquor for just 2500 rs. The festive music list and delectable cocktails complete the celebration.

(6) Yazu, Lower Parel

Yazu invites you to ring in the New Year with the electrifying beats of DJ MIHIR CHANDAN. Experience the fusion of music, style, and celebration at Yazu. The curated NYE music list and the specially designed festive menu will ensure a night to remember.