Muslim Baby Boy Names Starting With I: Meaning, Qualities, And All You Need To Know

There are several names that take inspiration from Islamic texts and preaching which can be a perfect pick for your baby boy. Some of the common Muslim boy names starting with the letter I include Ibrahim, Ismail, Iqbal, and Imran. As you look forward to decide an adorable name for your boy, take a look at a few suggestions below as they run across its meaning, associated qualities, and more details to assist you.

Ibrahim: This is one of the beautiful names a parent can choose for their baby boy as it is derived from the name of the prophet Ibrahim (Abraham in English). As he is highly respected and looked up by devotees, the nature of someone with this name include patience, respect, and ever-lasting trust in God's will.

Imran: It happens to be one of the common names in Muslim families and traces its roots in the name Of Hazrat Musa (A.S)'s Father. The qualities associated with name are spirituality, trust, and loyalty.

Ismail: You might be aware why this can be a significant name for your baby boy. It refers to the son of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham), and his name means "God hears" or "God will hear." Impressively, it is believed that a person carrying this name receives eternal protection from Allah.

Idris: It is derived from the Arabic name of the prophet Enoch, who is mentioned in the Quran as a righteous and wise person. The name Idris means "interpreter" or "studious." Thus, it goes unsaid that the name represents wisdom, knowledge, and spirituality.

Ihsan: The name is associated with perfection and the struggle to achieve it. It actually means "excellence" or "perfection" in Arabic. Some of the qualities that go with this name are passion towards study and religious wisdom: It embodies the highest level of faith and devotion to Allah, as mentioned in the hadith where the Prophet Muhammad defined Ihsan as "worshipping Allah as if you see Him, and if you do not see Him, then know that He sees you."

Iqbal: The meaning of this name is "prosperity" or "good fortune." It is a great name for your baby boy as it signifies success, achievement, and auspiciousness. It's associated with the hope for a bright and prosperous future.

Illahi: You might have come across this term in several Sufi songs as well as Bollywood music, including the popular beat by Arjit Singh that is titled 'Illahi.' The meaning of this name is very simple yet beautiful as it is associated with Lord himself. It translates to "My Lord Allah, the Divine." Also, the term formed the basis of the religion reportedly formed by Akbar back in the centuries. It was named 'Din-e-illahi.'

Ilyas: Several Muslim parents take pride and joy in naming their child Ilyas. It is because of the beautiful meaning it holds. It stands as the Arabic name for the prophet Elijah and refers to "the Lord is my God" or "Yahweh is God." It represents devotion to God and steadfast faith.

Imad: If you are looking for a short yet adorable name for your Muslim baby boy that starts with the letter I, this could be your right pick. The meaning of this name translates to "support" or "pillar." It is believed that a boy named so will grew up to be the pillar of the family.