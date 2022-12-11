Mumbai's Demy Café & Bar woos you with its exotic cocktails and global cuisine

Demy Burrata Pizza |

Want to get euphoric over a weekend dine-out? Demy Café & Bar is the place to visit. It has you covered with exotic cocktails, sangrias and global cuisine in an ethereal ambiance. We got a feel of dining abroad as tropical European vibes enveloped us at this newest entrant in Kamala Mills, Lower Parel. It impresses with three levels of ethereal ambiance, fanciful cocktails and remarkable nosh.

Founded by filmmaker Sanjay Shetty and the hospitalitypreneurs Chrome Hospitality comprising of Dhaval Udeshi, Pawan Shahri, and Nikita Harsinghani, the all-day café, and bar appears to press the right buttons all the way.

At the outset, it captivates with its enchanting décor. The pebble-strewn entrance, with oversized lanterns, and a monochromatic white and nude colour palette set the mood for a relaxed eating out experience. All three floors are inviting, each with its contemporary touch and aesthetics inspired by the tropics, so typical of the artistic and creative Spiro Spero design studio. We especially loved the pleasant top level with an outdoor garden terrace housing chic cabanas and a brimming bar, just right for a nippy night out!

Demy interiors |

With a comfort menu that spans inter continents, Demy can be banked on for a wholesome meal be it breakfast, a working lunch, coffee and dessert break or a gourmet dinner to unwind and relax. Some of the delectable fare coming out of the hi-tech kitchen are naan bombs, tagliatelle in spicy red sauce, dimsums, sushi, our own butter chicken with kulcha.

Edamame truffle hummus bowl |

Vegetarians get their share too of several well curated dishes like paneer makhni, white butter dal makhni with jeera rice, firecracker veg dimsums, noodles, risotto and more. There is something for everyone here.

Lavender G & T, a cocktail of sweet lavender syrup, ginger honey, gin topped up with tonic water paired well with our starters. Peri peri lotus stem chips were thin mandolin sliced peri peri dusted crispy lotus stem with assorted house dips. Edamame truffle hummus bowl had fried okra, lotus stem, sweetpotato and banana chips for company.

Korean Cheese Garlic |

Check out Chef’s special cream cheese piped Korean cheese garlic bread for that garlicky jab. Demy Burrata pizza tasted divine with red marinara base, fresh burrata, arugula and pesto oil drizzle. Creamy Truffle mushroom risotto and Yaki udon noodles saw us through mains setting aside dimsum, bao and sushi for the next time.

The desserts are a treat both to the eyes and palate. Pancakes Stack — a gorgeously arranged eggless burnt meringue with dribbling berry compote on warm pancakes with a trickle of hot chocolate sauce accompanied by vanilla bean ice cream, Callebaut chocochip, and fresh seasonal berries, was simply divine!

Pink Panna Cotta |

Pink panna cotta was another irresistible and attractive dessert where pink vanilla panna cotta sat smugly on a berry compote strewn pathway of short bread, raspberry, marshmallows topped with burnt meringue and floral garnishes.

With such exemplary and classic amalgam of international cuisines under its belt, refreshing ambiance, swift service and generous portions, Demy promises to rake in gastronomes with a classy yen for dining out!

Cost for two: Rs 2500+ (non-alcohol)

